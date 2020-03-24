Vancouver residents hold nightly animations to support healthcare workers

Not all heroes wear capes, but plenty of them wear medical uniforms.

As doctors, nurses, scientists, and other healthcare workers continue to work 24 hours a day to help patients fighting coronavirus, Vancouver residents came together to express their gratitude in a unique way.

In videos circulating on social media, dozens and dozens of residents stormed out of their homes and onto their balconies at 7 p.m. local time to give a nightly joy in honor of health workers.

Whistles, cowbells, noisemakers and a round of applause filled the air on video captured by Toffoli cat. And yes, even some four-legged friends decided to participate in the act of kindness with some innocent barking.

"All feelings are tears," she wrote on Twitter when a user called the moment "fantastic." Ultimately, Vancouver is just one of the many cities that express gratitude for healthcare workers in their own unique way.