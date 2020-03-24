Vancouver residents hold nightly animations to support healthcare workers

Not all heroes wear capes, but plenty of them wear medical uniforms.
As doctors, nurses, scientists, and other healthcare workers continue to work 24 hours a day to help patients fighting coronavirus, Vancouver residents came together to express their gratitude in a unique way.
In videos circulating on social media, dozens and dozens of residents stormed out of their homes and onto their balconies at 7 p.m. local time to give a nightly joy in honor of health workers.
Whistles, cowbells, noisemakers and a round of applause filled the air on video captured by Toffoli cat. And yes, even some four-legged friends decided to participate in the act of kindness with some innocent barking.
"All feelings are tears,quot;, she wrote on Twitter when a user called the moment "fantastic"Ultimately, Vancouver is just one of the many cities that express gratitude for healthcare workers in their own unique way.
On the east coast, several cities participate in "Hearts for Health Workers"where residents place a heart on their front door or window so health heroes know how much they appreciate them.
According to CNN, residents of Turkey, India and Israel have encouraged health workers at a specific time.
And just last Sunday, # Solidarityat8 set a trend in the United States when Americans expressed their gratitude outside.
"Health professionals near and far have always deserved our support, and now more than ever," shared the Troy Police Department in New York. Twitter. "TPD thanks everyone on the front lines fighting the spread. # SOLIDARITYAT8 @SPHPnews @TroyCityHall."
And as the Coronavirus continues to affect thousands of people, many in Hollywood are working to bring masks and other supplies to first responders. Various television programs have offered supplies while Bethenny FrankelThe BStrong organization is raising money to help hospitals that need it.
"My friend @Bethenny is doing an amazing job securing masks and other supplies for various hospitals." Ellen Degeneres wrote in Twitter. "Ellen's show and @Shuterfly are donating to help cover costs. "Find out how you can help online now.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
