USA: Playwright Terrence McNally Dies of Coronavirus Complications | USA News

Award-winning playwright Tony Terrence McNally, known for plays like Love! Value! Compassion! and for the musical version of Kiss of the Spider Woman, she died Tuesday of coronavirus-related complications, her representative said.

Spokesman Matt Polk said McNally, 81, died in a Florida hospital in the United States. The Broadway theater veteran was a lung cancer survivor and had lived with a chronic respiratory condition.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML6d45697dde7b5d377c1c6d058365f5ea11% %MINIFYHTML6d45697dde7b5d377c1c6d058365f5ea12%

McNally's career spanned six decades, spanning plays, musicals, and operas. It ranged from the AIDS drama Lips Together, Teeth Apart to the domestic drama Frankie and Johnny on the Clair de Lune and the musical adaptation of the movie The Full Monty.

Her plays and musicals explored how people connect, or don't. With ingenuity and consideration, he tackled tensions in families, war, and relationships and tasted the spark and the costs of creativity. He was an openly gay writer who wrote about homophobia and love.

"I like working with people who are much more talented and intelligent than me, who make fewer mistakes than I do and who can call me when I do something lazy," he told the LA Stage Times in 2013. "Many people stop learning in life. , and that is their tragedy. "

Terrence McNally, left, and husband Tom Kirdahy arrive at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in New York (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Photo)

He was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 2019 Tony Awards in New York, in addition to the four he received for Love! Value! Compassion !, Master class and the books of the musical versions of Ragtime and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

"Theater changes hearts, that secret place where we all really live," he said at the 2019 Tony Awards. "The world needs artists more than ever to remind us what truth, beauty and kindness really are."

McNally is survived by her husband, producer Tom Kirdahy.

The tributes came from the theater world on Tuesday.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said on Twitter that he was heartbroken, calling McNally "a giant in our world, who skilfully put on plays and musicals."

Heartbroken at the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who skillfully staged plays and musicals. Grateful for his amazing body of work and inexhaustible friendliness. – Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 24, 2020

Former Rent star Anthony Rapp called him "a vital voice in American theater, especially effective in elevating and amplifying the American LGBTQ experience."

RIP #TerrenceMcNallywho died today of #coronavirus Complications It was a vital voice in American theater, especially effective in elevating and amplifying the American LGBTQ experience. My thoughts are with her husband and loved ones. Be very careful, everyone. – Anthony Rapp @ 🏡 (@albinokid) March 24, 2020

Peter Marks, a theater critic at the Washington Post, tweeted; "This virus is taking great people. Terrence McNally was a classy teacher."

Broadway theaters have been closed since March 12 due to restrictions aimed at preventing the spread or coronavirus.