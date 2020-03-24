US School Teachers USA They turn to the digital world while biting COVID-19 News

%MINIFYHTMLf35bdd5e2fcd769cdfdab36e374f9e6511% %MINIFYHTMLf35bdd5e2fcd769cdfdab36e374f9e6512%

According to the United Nations, eighty percent of the world's school-age children are out of class due to the coronavirus.

In the United States, almost all states have closed all or some of their schools. Some will not reopen until the fall semester.

Kristen Saloomey of Al Jazeera has more about the nation's largest school district, New York, where teachers try to do their jobs online.