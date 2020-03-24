US Open golf: Winged Foot closes, tournament decision next month | Golf News





A decision on the US Open will be made next month.

USGA preparations for the US Open have been halted by the closure of the venue, Winged Foot Golf Club.

The club, based in Mamaroneck, near New York, was forced to close indefinitely after an executive order issued by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that all nonessential companies should immediately suspend trade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenkeeping staff may enter the grounds, albeit in limited numbers, to maintain the West Course in hopes of continuing as planned with the US Open in June, though that now seems like a remote prospect.

A USGA spokesman reportedly told US media that the final decision on moving forward or postponing this year's United States Open will be made next month.

"There are multiple variables to consider, including the CDC and local guidelines," Craig Annis, brand director for USGA, told The Journal, a regional newspaper based in Westchester.

"We continue to monitor the situation and make relevant contingency plans. We hope to make a decision sometime in mid-April.

"We just didn't want to put anyone at risk. While construction on the site at Winged Foot has been halted for now, we continue to celebrate the dates for the US Open in June and will oversee all available guidance and regulations from the CDC, WHO and other federal, state and local authorities to do whatever is in the best interest of the community. "