Update of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; after testing positive for coronavirus

Colton Underwood, one of the most controversial singles in the show's history, has provided an update after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"It has been difficult these past few days," Underwood said during a visit to On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "Nothing I expected, but so far I'm fine."

"I just assumed I had the flu. At first, [I had] headaches, body aches, and then it progressively went pretty quickly," says Underwood, who used to play for the NFL.

"I woke up one morning and the whole bed was soaked … I knew something was wrong at the time. And when I got up in the morning I had to sit down to go to the bathroom because I couldn't walk to the bathroom without being exhausted."

"My symptoms were, in my opinion, severe enough to test me to find out what was going on," he added. "I was very lucky to find a doctor here in Orange County. I just went to their website. I called them myself, I scheduled a consolation, because you have to get approval to even qualify for the tests here … I went and got the proof ".

He urged everyone to follow government-issued guidelines and warned that the virus affects everyone, even if they don't have pre-existing conditions.