By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
(Local Up News Info) – Up News Info All Access is the latest streaming service to add to the largest number of people watching television while quarantined at home.

"Star Trek Picard,quot; star Sir Patrick Stewart announced on Twitter that new Up News Info All Access subscribers can view all content on the streaming site for free over the next month.

New subscribers will be able to watch Up News Info All Access exclusives like "Star Trek Picard,quot;, "Interrogation,quot; with Peter Sarsgaard and Kyle Gallner, "The Good Fight,quot; with Christine Baranski and "Why Women Kill,quot; starring Lucy Liu.

Up News Info All Access also features a library of current Up News Info shows, old Up News Info shows, and classic movies.

You can sign up here for Up News Info All Access.

