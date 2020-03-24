Up News Info All Access is the latest streaming service to add to the largest number of people watching television while quarantined at home.

"Star Trek Picard,quot; star Sir Patrick Stewart announced on Twitter that new Up News Info All Access subscribers can view all content on the streaming site for free over the next month.

Our #StarTrekPicard the end of the season is Thursday, and from today until 4/23, you can watch it for free at @CBSAllAccess in the United States with the code: GIFT. https://t.co/i2IfFQN3I8 It felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to meet up with our cast and crew for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSmtMxgrN8 – Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 24, 2020

New subscribers will be able to watch Up News Info All Access exclusives like "Star Trek Picard,quot;, "Interrogation,quot; with Peter Sarsgaard and Kyle Gallner, "The Good Fight,quot; with Christine Baranski and "Why Women Kill,quot; starring Lucy Liu.

Looking for something to look at? Enjoy #CBSAllAccess for one month Free use code: ALL https://t.co/BwsPkC1hCp pic.twitter.com/rpHuC8hcBJ – Up News Info All Access (@CBSAllAccess) March 24, 2020

Up News Info All Access also features a library of current Up News Info shows, old Up News Info shows, and classic movies.

You can sign up here for Up News Info All Access.