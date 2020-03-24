United States Cuts Afghan Aid by $ 1 Billion After Pompeo Fails to End Deadlock | News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday a $ 1 billion cut in US aid to Afghanistan after he failed to convince Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political enemy to end a dispute that has helped to jeopardize a US-led peace effort.

The United States is also prepared to cut another $ 1 billion in aid in 2021 and is conducting "a review of all our programs and projects to identify additional reductions and reconsider our pledges for future donor conferences for Afghanistan," Pompeo said in a statement. .

Pompeo's statement came when he flew home from an unsuccessful one-day effort in Kabul to end competitive claims to the presidency of Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah and win their agreement to form "an inclusive government."

The harshly worded announcement at the end of the mission it undertook despite the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic underscored just how severely stalled the U.S.-led effort to end the longest U.S. war and decades of conflict in Afghanistan.

Pompeo "deeply regrets,quot; that Ghani and Abdullah have been "unable to agree on an inclusive government," adding that "their failure has damaged relations between the United States and Afghanistan and, unfortunately, dishonors Afghan partners, the United States and from the Coalition that their lives and treasures have been sacrificed. "

The United States pays billions each year for the Afghan budget, including the country's defense forces.

Afghanistan barely raises a quarter of the revenue it needs to run the country, giving Pompeo considerable financial leverage to force the two leaders to overcome the impasse.

On his way back to Washington, DC, Pompeo landed at a military base in Qatar for a 75-minute meeting with Taliban officials, including his chief negotiator, Mullah Baradar Akhund.

Ghani-Abdullah settlement

Speaking to reporters after leaving Qatar, Pompeo declined to detail how the $ 1 billion in aid cuts would be distributed or if he set a deadline for Ghani and Abdullah, who had served as the country's chief executive, settle their dispute.

But he said the aid cut could be canceled if they reached an agreement.

"We hope, frankly, that they will act together and we won't have to. But we are prepared to do it," he said.

Meanwhile, he said, the United States will continue to support Afghan security forces as it continues to phase out troops "based on conditions,quot; as specified in an agreement signed with the Taliban in Doha on February 29.

He said that despite continuing the fight, the Taliban have largely fulfilled their commitment to reduce violence and were working to form a team for the intra-Afghan talks.

Pompeo's mission came almost a month after his last visit to Doha for the signing of the February 29 agreement with the Taliban. The Ghani government was not part of the agreement.

The agreement was to have been followed by the opening, on March 10, of negotiations on a political agreement to decades of conflict between the Taliban and a delegation of Afghans that would include government officials.

Intra-Afghan talks stalled

But the process was halted due to a Taliban demand for the release by Kabul of 5,000 prisoners and the dispute between Ghani and Abdullah, who claimed the presidency after a disputed September election marred by allegations of fraud.

While in Kabul, Pompeo met Ghani and Abdullah, separately and together.

Absent from the meetings was the chief US negotiator, Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, a veteran diplomat born in Afghanistan. It was not immediately known why Khalilzad was not included.

A senior State Department official, who spoke before the meetings ended, said the purpose of Pompeo's visit was to try to mediate a solution between the two men.

"The fear is that unless this crisis is resolved … soon, that could affect the peace process … our agreement with the Taliban could be at risk," the official said.

Pompeo's visit was also extraordinary due to the fact that EE. The US, like the United Nations, had previously said that it would not be drawn to mediate disagreeing Afghan politicians as it did in the 2014 presidential polls.

While the Afghan electoral commission this time gave Ghani the victory, Abdullah and the electoral complaints commission accused of widespread irregularities to challenge Ghani's victory.

A Ghani spokesman declined to comment, saying details of the meetings have yet to be released.

Omid Maisam, a spokesman for Abdullah, said that if there were more meetings, a solution "was not impossible,quot; and that they wanted a peaceful end to the crisis.