UK citizens with critical health conditions stranded in Pakistan | UK News

London, United Kingdom – Dozens of British citizens, many of them dependent on complex drugs to survive, are stranded indefinitely in Pakistan due to new border restrictions imposed by Islamabad to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan on Saturday abruptly halted incoming international, charter and private flights until at least April 4, a move that also cut most outgoing flights.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML2528a1ed5b0136dca1271c6488ed3e3411% %MINIFYHTML2528a1ed5b0136dca1271c6488ed3e3412%

Meanwhile, several British citizens in Pakistan had booked tickets to travel on the Emirates airline to return to England, but that airline suspended all flights on Sunday.

On Monday, when the UK announced a shutdown, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised British citizens abroad to return home, but for many, this advice came too late, as borders across the globe have already been they had hardened to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan, a writer, is among the stranded in Pakistan.

Within hours of creating an email account to communicate with other British citizens, at least 130 people contacted her, including doctors eager to return to help combat the pandemic and the British with serious health problems.

"What is recurring is that many of these people have underlying health conditions. They (the British High Commission) are going to have a lot of blood on their hands because there are a lot of people here with health problems and little medical care. Supplies," he said. Manzoor-Khan told Al Jazeera by phone, adding that she felt "abandoned,quot; by the High Commission.

"I am worried. I am here with my little brother and my older grandmother, she is 83 years old. We can stay isolated and go to the shops. But the government council (in Pakistan) has become quite serious. Still, I do not know feel safe accessing healthcare here. "

On Tuesday, Al Jazeera found only a handful of outbound flights from Pakistan to the United Kingdom, available on Qatar Airways. But the cost of these individual flights was more than 1,000 pounds ($ 1,174), an unaffordable price for many who have already paid large sums for past bookings.

Anwar Jan, a 48-year-old man from Birmingham, is asthmatic and dependent on insulin. She was scheduled to return to the UK on April 8, but after the new restrictions were applied in Pakistan, she wanted to organize an earlier flight.

She traveled to Islamabad International Airport to make a new reservation, but flight attendants told her to return to Azad Kashmir, where she had been, until further announcements.

With just a temporary supply of insulin and asthma pumps, enough to last two to three weeks, Jan said, "My asthma is unstable. If something triggers me, I end up in intensive care. It's really troubling. We can't afford to pay extra and go home. We just want to go back to our family. "

Muhammad Asad (not his real name), is a kidney transplant patient trapped in a remote village near Islamabad. He was due to fly back to the UK on March 28 at Emirates.

"As I am a kidney transplant patient, I desperately need my immunosuppressive medication. I was not sure how much extra I had brought with me," he told Al Jazeera.

He tried "all routes," including asking relatives in the United Kingdom to mail their medications to Pakistan, and finally got a one-month supply from a specialized hospital in Islamabad.

As someone who has received an organ donation and is therefore at high risk of contracting the coronavirus, Asad is among the 1.5 million Britons who have been advised by the UK government to be quarantined during at least 12 weeks in total isolation. something he will do when he can finally return home.

But like many others, he is frustrated by the lack of decisive action by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"If people with low immune systems board these flights, they are doomed with the coronavirus," Asad said. "The other dilemma is that if I am on a plane with the virus circulating, I am also under threat of contracting it."

Several people who contacted the British High Commission in Pakistan for help on Twitter have received the same copied and pasted message: "Contact your travel company or transport provider as soon as possible for the latest information on available options. Talk to local travel companies in Pakistan. Contact your airline. Plan ahead, but be prepared so that their plans have to change. "

In Pakistan, there are more than 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least seven people have died from COVID-19 disease.