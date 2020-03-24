UC Berkeley postpones start ceremonies due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF): Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual graduation ceremony with friends and family was postponed for the Class of 2020 who graduated from the University of California at Berkeley.

University officials sent a message to seniors announcing the plan on Monday, and asked students to share ideas on how they want to celebrate their "hard work and accomplishments,quot; at the university.

"I am writing today to inform you that because of the continuing public health threat posed by COVID-19, we have decided to postpone the start of May 16 across the campus," said Carol Crist, UC Berkeley Chancellor.

California is currently under an unprecedented shelter-in-place order across the state to stop the spread of COVID-19, which bans all nonessential gatherings of any kind. State K-12 schools have been closed, and UC suspended classes in person on March 10, in an effort to enforce social distancing.

The university is considering various options, including a virtual celebration on the original date of May 16.

"You are the soul of this campus and we share your sadness and frustration because we will not be able to continue our traditional start to May," wrote Crist. "I am deeply grateful for our community's resilience in the face of adversity, and I am committed to celebrating with you."