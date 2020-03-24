Tyler Perry: No one told me to wear a dress!

Tyler Perry visited T.I.'s Expedition Podcast, where he spoke about the criticism he has faced over the years for wearing a dress every time he plays his character, Madea.

Years ago, comedian Dave Chappelle shared that he believes that most black comedians and actors in Hollywood cannot succeed unless they put on a dress.

Perry closed the rumors by talking to T.I.

"Listen, Chappelle is one of the brightest people I've ever seen. Not only in comedy, but the man is smart, a brilliant, heavy thinker. So if that's the case in Hollywood, then he's Well, that's the case. But you have to understand, that's not my case, "he said.

"No one owned that dress except me. No one told me – a $ 2 billion franchise. No one told me to wear it. No one forces me to wear it. On stage, the black man owned the entire show. It was my choice. So when I came to Hollywood and I wanted to do the Diary of a Crazy Black Woman, it was my choice. Nineteen films since then have been my choice. "

And as for Madea?

"I'm not a man who likes to wear a dress. For me, an actor, it's a costume. It's like someone is going to work at Walmart, they put on their uniform. For me, that's wearing a uniform, going out and doing laugh at people. lift them up. cheer them up. good thing it does for so many people. "