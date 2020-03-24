Two more coronavirus deaths announced in Colorado, the state total increases to nine on Monday night.

Two more people in Colorado, one in El Paso County and the other in Gunnison County, died from COVID-19, bringing the state total to nine on Monday night.

"We are saddened to report our fourth COVID-related death in El Paso County," El Paso County Public Health said in a Facebook post at 9 p.m. The coronavirus victim is described as a man in his 80s.

Meanwhile, the Gunnison County Health and Human Services department announced its first death associated with the coronavirus, a man in his 50s, according to a press release.

The Gunnison man was examined by the coroner's office after his death "a week and a half ago," according to the statement. County health and human services received a notice Monday that the test results were positive.

