Two more coronavirus deaths announced in Colorado, the state total increases to nine on Monday night.

Two more people in Colorado, one in El Paso County and the other in Gunnison County, died from COVID-19, bringing the state total to nine on Monday night.

"We are saddened to report our fourth COVID-related death in El Paso County," El Paso County Public Health said in a Facebook post at 9 p.m. The coronavirus victim is described as a man in his 80s.

Meanwhile, the Gunnison County Health and Human Services department announced its first death associated with the coronavirus, a man in his 50s, according to a press release.

The Gunnison man was examined by the coroner's office after his death "a week and a half ago," according to the statement. County health and human services received a notice Monday that the test results were positive.

Both counties offered their condolences to family and friends of the two most recent victims.

"We recognize that these are difficult times," Joni Reynolds, Gunnison County director of public health, said in the statement. "However, in a region known for its collective value, I am confident, with the full cooperation of the Gunnison Valley community, that we will one day overcome this crisis."

El Paso County health officials said they are investigating how the man contracted COVID-19 and are trying to locate possible contacts.

Earlier Monday, state health officials announced that novel. coronavirus cases increased by 129 to a total of 720 In Colorado.

