Twitter: Andrew Gillum and his wife are supposedly 'separated'!

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and his wife are reportedly separated, according to two people on social media who claim to know Andrew's wife.

MTO News was unable to independently corroborate the tweetter's claims, but that has not stopped the rumors from circulating across the social media platform.

Andrew is currently in an alcohol rehab facility, after being arrested inside a Miami hotel room with a gay man, who police say was taking an overdose of crystal methamphetamine. There was also evidence of possible homosexual sexual activity in the room where Andrew and the man were found.

Before Andrew entered rehab, he made a statement.

"I witnessed that my father suffered from alcoholism and I know the harmful effects it can have when not treated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles," he said. "I am committed to doing personal work to completely heal and appear in the world as a more complete person."

Gillum again issued an apology to his family, friends and the people of Florida who, he says, "supported me and put their faith in me over the years."

"Now I need to focus firmly on myself and my family. I am going to give up all public roles for the foreseeable future."