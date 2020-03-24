Twitter: Andrew Gillum and his wife are supposedly 'separated'!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and his wife are reportedly separated, according to two people on social media who claim to know Andrew's wife.

MTO News was unable to independently corroborate the tweetter's claims, but that has not stopped the rumors from circulating across the social media platform.

Andrew is currently in an alcohol rehab facility, after being arrested inside a Miami hotel room with a gay man, who police say was taking an overdose of crystal methamphetamine. There was also evidence of possible homosexual sexual activity in the room where Andrew and the man were found.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here