TSRExclusiveDetails: Debate launcher Reggie Jagers III says athletes were surveyed about the 2020 Summer Olympics: "More than 80% of us decided to postpone,quot;

Yesterday we reported that the 2020 Summer Olympics were postponed due to the coronavirus.

In an exclusive interview with Olympic discus thrower Reggie Jagers III, we confirmed that Olympic athletes had something to say by postponing the 2020 Summer Olympics.

"With the NBA, NFL, MLB, things were canceled day by day," said Jagers. "We assumed that since we are summer games, the virus would be under control by the time we competed." But you can't predict that timeline. "

In an unprecedented event, the IOC surveyed its best athletes and asked for their opinion on the situation.

“The IOC (International Olympic Committee) surveyed about 4,000 athletes. More than 80% of us decided to postpone the Olympics, "he added.

The Cleveland, Ohio native trains at the San Fransisco Training Center, but once the gyms were closed by the government, the training options of the 25-year-old athletes and others were extremely limited.

"When the government closed the gyms, we weren't able to train. You really can't train as best you can. You are not training as well as possible and you are trying to train in survival mode."

He continued:

"So the IOC decided to postpone the games. They realized that your training is not the best it could be. The integrity of the games does not meet the quality standards of an Olympic game because people were trying to survive a virus. "

As for the athletes who hoped to retire this year, they will have to wait another year and train in the meantime, if they still choose to participate.

Jagers also gave an idea of ​​when he thinks the games would continue. "There is a good chance that the Olympics could take place in 2021, maybe 2022. But I think it will be more than likely in 2021. We will know more in about 4 weeks."

The Olympian also claims that he continues to train. The Olympics are canceled, but there is still an athletic meet timeline that will continue after quarantine. There will still be an athletics season, from now on.

The Summer Olympics were only canceled once. That was during the First World War.