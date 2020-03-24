Trump Suggests America May Be Open For Business Soon, Despite Warnings | USA News

Public health authorities, state governors, and even some members of his own administration are rejecting President Donald Trump's declared desire to reverse measures aimed at keeping the coronavirus pandemic under control and reopening the country for business.

In his daily briefing on Monday night, Trump said the nation could not afford to continue the blockades that have brought the country, and its $ 20 trillion economy, to a virtual standstill in recent days.

"The United States, again, and soon, will be open to business," Trump said. "Very soon. Long before three or four months that someone suggested. Long before. We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself."

On Twitter Tuesday morning, Trump reiterated his preference for a quick return to normalcy.

Our people want to go back to work. They will practice social distancing and everything else, and older people will be guarded in a protective and loving way. We can do two things together. HEALING CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

Trump's pronouncements run counter to the advice of health experts and emergency management officials, who have said that, unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction (staying home from work and isolating themselves), the amount of Infections will overwhelm the health system and lead to many more deaths

The debate reflects a widening chasm between Trump's economic and political advisers, who fear weeks of uncertainty will lead to further economic devastation and weaken his political prospects in the November general election, and his public health officials. Trump's scientific man on the crisis, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, acknowledged that the internal debate has been "intense."

"What the president is trying to do is balance public health problems with the fact that this is having a huge impact on the country's economy, which can actually cause harm and difficulties indirectly, even in terms of health." Fauci said Monday. "So it is a delicate balancing act that the president is trying to correct. And we are in very intense discussions right now about what is the most appropriate timeline and, if we modify it, how to modify it."

However, on Tuesday, most public health officials said that reducing preventive measures now would cause more harm than good. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Safety at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the country is still at the beginning of the epidemic.

Anyone advocating the end of social distancing now needs to fully understand what the country will look like if we do that. COVID would spread widely, quickly, terribly, could potentially kill millions in the next year with great social and economic impact across the country. 15 / x – Tom Inglesby (@T_Inglesby) March 23, 2020

The administrator of the Trump Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pete Gaynor, said that the current "social distancing,quot; measures are working and that any decision to revoke those precautions must be made by health professionals.

"I think it's about time, so I leave the time to medical professionals and scientists as to when we will date," Gaynor said during an appearance on CNN.

Even some Republicans have rejected Trump. Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who also appeared on CNN Tuesday morning, lamented the "mixed messages,quot; that came out of the administration regarding preventive measures.

"We are just trying to take the best possible advice from scientists and all experts, and by making the decisions that we believe are necessary for our states," Hogan said. "We don't think we are in any way ready to be out of it in five or six days, or every time these 15 days pass from the time this imaginary watch started. Most people think that we are weeks away from peak, if not months. "

What is not clear is to what extent Trump is in a position to delay preventive measures. So far, most of the restrictions have been enacted by state and local officials, who retain maximum authority over the extent to which companies remain closed.

People across the country were shocked when one of Trump's surrogates, Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, appeared on a Fox News opinion show Monday night and suggested that older Americans more susceptible to the virus might be willing to listen to Trump's advice and sacrifice themselves. For the good of the country.

"No one came up to me and said, 'As a senior citizen, are you willing to risk your survival in exchange for maintaining the America that the United States loves for its children and grandchildren?' that's the exchange, I agree, "Patrick told Fox News's Tucker Carlson.

"Those of us who are over 70 will take care of ourselves. But let's not sacrifice the country," added Patrick, who will be 70 next week. "I don't want the whole country to be sacrificed."

There were signs Tuesday that Trump's rhetoric was influencing his supporters. Jerry Falwell Jr, a prominent evangelical leader and staunch Trump fan, announced that the 5,000 students at his Liberty University in Lynchburg, Tennessee would be welcomed back on campus next week at the end of spring break.

The move runs counter to almost every other university in the country, which has moved classes online for the rest of the academic year.

"I think we have a responsibility to our students, who paid to be here, who want to be here, who love it here, give them the chance to be with their friends, continue their studies, enjoy the room and the food. They already paid and it didn't interrupt his college life, "Falwell told a local newspaper, Lynchburg News & Advance.