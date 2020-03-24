Trump signals his eagerness to restart the economy amid the spread of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLc6c010ff8d1f9ccb528a23faa7c87d2211% %MINIFYHTMLc6c010ff8d1f9ccb528a23faa7c87d2212%

President Trump said Monday that he wants the economy to be back in full swing as quickly as possible amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. He said during a Coronavirus Task Force briefing that his administration will reevaluate the 15-day guideline the White House issued last week when that time was up and will soon issue new guidelines on how to return to a more normalized workforce and economy.

"Our country was not built to be closed. This is not a country built for this. It was not built to be closed," Trump said in a briefing that largely emphasized the need to reopen and boost business. and the economy. "… We are not going to let the cure be worse than the problem."

The president's tone on Monday represented a significant change after a week in which the White House issued extreme warnings and urged people to take social distancing seriously. Just a few days ago, the president was on the same podium warning Americans that the outbreak could last until July or August.

Trump said Monday that the United States "will soon be open to business," even as public health officials warned Americans that they must be prepared to continue the social distancing and closings for now. Trump insisted that the country has learned from altering habits and that it can "do two things at the same time,quot;: social distancing and the return of people to work. He also said he believes his public health officials are not opposed to the idea of ​​reducing restrictions in the future.

President Trump addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing flanked by Attorney General William Barr and Ambassador Debbie Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, along with other members of the coronavirus workforce in administration at the White House in Washington on March 23, 2020. Reuters



Absent at the Monday night press conference was Dr. Anthony Fauci, leading expert in infectious diseases. When asked if Fauci agrees with his wish for the economy to return to normal soon, Trump said Fauci "disagrees."

"He is not here because we are not discussing what is best," Trump said. Fauci is a leading infectious disease expert and a key member of the Coronavirus Task Force, who has made himself available for a wide range of media interviews to inform the public.

As Up News Info News correspondent at the White House Paula Reid reported, the president wants the economy to get going as soon as possible, as company closings cut jobs and cause the stock market to skyrocket.

US Surgeon General USA On the federal government's efforts to distribute medical supplies

The President announced that the administration is working on the distribution of millions of masks in the most affected areas.

"FEMA is distributing 8 million N95 respirator masks and 13.3 million surgical masks nationwide right now. Focusing on the areas of greatest need, we have shipped 73 pallets of personal protective equipment to New York and 36 pallets to the state from Washington. " said the president.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a key person on the task force, said swab tests will be available soon. Birx said he tested negative for the coronavirus after experiencing a low fever over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Vice President Mike Pence's office announced a staff member tested positive for the virus. Pence said he and his wife tested negative, and Trump said Monday that First Lady Melania Trump had tested negative. Trump was evaluated last week and the White House said he tested negative.

So far, the Senate has not approved procedural votes to advance a coronavirus stimulus package, while Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said she plans to present her own proposal.

A growing number of governors tell residents to stay in their homes and order companies deemed non-essential to close their doors, increasing pressure on lawmakers to quickly provide relief to those affected by the coronavirus. Trump told reporters on Monday that he will monitor any stimulus package.

In addition to the tensions on Capitol Hill was the revelation that Senate Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, positive result for the coronavirus. Following the announcement, two other Republican senators, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney of Utah, said they would be in quarantine for 14 days because they contacted Paul.

Republican Senators Rick Scott of Florida and Cory Gardner of Colorado were already quarantined due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

In all, five Republicans are quarantined and unable to vote in the Senate, shrinking their ranks.