Trump hopes to see the reopening of the US economy over Easter amid the virus

WASHINGTON (AP) – United States President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he expects the United States to reopen at Easter as he considers how to relax national distancing patterns to put some workers back on the job. I work during the coronavirus outbreak, while contradicting warnings from public health officials about the direction of the crisis.

With lives and the economy in the balance, and with many health officials calling for tighter, not more flexible, restrictions on public interactions, Trump said he was already seeking to ease warnings that have bypassed workers, schools closed and led to a widespread economy. Slow down.

"I would love to have the country open and eager to go to Easter," he said during a virtual Fox News town hall. Easter is just over two weeks away – April 12.

"Wouldn't it be great to have all the churches full?" Trump said in a subsequent interview. "It will be packed with churches across our country."

And as scientists warned that the worst is yet to come, with proven hospital systems beyond their capabilities and healthcare workers marginalized by the exposure, Trump addressed the nation, saying he was beginning to "see the light of day. end of the tunnel. "

Trump's comments came even as White House officials urged people who had left New York City in the midst of the outbreak to be quarantined for 14 days after he left, due to the widespread rate of infection in the metropolitan area. It also follows the president by encouraging lawmakers on Capitol Hill to approve a stimulus package of about $ 2 trillion, estimated at about $ 6 trillion once Federal Reserve actions are included, to ease financial pain for Americans and affected industries.

Health experts have made it clear that, unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction (staying home from work and isolating themselves), the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in some parts of the world. Italy, which will cause many more deaths. While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is sure to spread.

The United States has now spent more than a week in an unprecedented 15-day effort to encourage all Americans to dramatically reduce their public activities. The guidelines, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are voluntary, but many state and local leaders have issued mandatory restrictions in line with, or even stricter than, those issued by the CDC.

Monday, USA USA It experienced its biggest jump in the death toll from the virus, with more than 650 American deaths now attributed to COVID-19. Trump's comments come after severe warnings by officials in affected areas. NY. Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state's hospital system will soon reach a breaking point, leading to preventable deaths, even with the restrictions already in place.

"I gave him two weeks," Trump said during town hall from the Rose Garden. He argued that tens of thousands of Americans die each year from seasonal flu and car accidents and "we don't turn the country off."

When the 15-day period ends next Monday, he said: "We will evaluate at that time and give you more time if we need a little more time, but we need to open this country." He added: "We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought."

Trump's goal for Easter was not immediately accepted by Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House working group, who indicated that any movement would have to be guided by the data that is still being collected. She suggested that public health professionals may recommend general relaxation, while pushing for local restrictions to remain in the most affected areas.

Trump acknowledged that some want the guide to continue, but asserted without providing evidence that keeping the guide in place would lead to suicide deaths and depression.

"This cure is worse than the problem," said Trump.

During a press conference Tuesday night, Trump said public health officials and economists were "working to develop a sophisticated plan to open the economy as soon as the time is right, based on the best science, the best model and the best medical research anywhere on earth. "

Trump's enthusiasm for getting people back to work comes when he takes stock of the political cost the outbreak is having. It sets up a potential conflict with medical professionals, including many within his government, who have called for more social restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, not less.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, did not appear at virtual town hall, but Trump denied there were tensions between the two men.

Lawmakers have suggested they seek guidance from Fauci on when the restrictions should be lifted.

"I'm going to take the initiative from Anthony Fauci," Senator Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., He said on CNN. "That is the person I trust, that is the person that Americans trust.

Fauci told WMAL radio in Washington on Tuesday that Trump has always listened to his recommendations.

"The president has heard what I have said and what other people in the working group have said," Fauci said. "When I made recommendations, he took them. It has never countered or nullified me, the idea of ​​pitting one against the other is simply not helpful. "

Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, told reporters on Tuesday that "public health includes economic health."

"That is the key point. And it is not one or the other. It is not one or the other, and that is why we are analyzing it again," he said.

During a private conference call with approximately 30 conservative leaders Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence reinforced Trump's desire to lift coronavirus-related work and travel restrictions "in a matter of weeks, not months."

When pressed on a specific timeline to lift the restrictions, Pence said no formal decisions would be made until the current 15-day period of social distancing was completed, according to a conference call participant who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details. of private discussion

Pence told the group that adaptations would have to be made for higher-risk populations if the restrictions begin to lift.

Despite Trump's optimistic talk, other elements of the government were investigating in the long term. On Tuesday, top military and defense leaders warned department staff that the virus's problems could extend from eight to 10 weeks, or even into the summer.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a Defense Department city hall meeting that restrictions could come in late May or June, possibly even July. He said there are a variety of models from other countries, so the exact length of the virus and the necessary restrictions are still unclear.

Associated Press writers Lita Baldor in Washington and Steve Peoples in New York contributed to this report.

