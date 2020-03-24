Travis Scott and Stormi's latest play date is an adorable Slam Dunk

Like father Like Son.

Travis Scott and his girl Stormi they spend quality time at home and shoot some hoops.

The 27-year-old "Sicko Mode,quot; rapper posted a video of him and his daughter during their play date, where the two-year-old girl can be seen following in her father's footsteps trying to pick up her own basketball and try shoot. in the hoop

Meanwhile, Stormi's mother Kylie Jenner She has been sharing her advice for people in the home who practice social distancing.

Last week, the 22-year-old. keeping up with the Kardashians Star took to Instagram to share how she has been keeping herself busy at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Since the beauty mogul kept her pregnancy a secret and "didn't leave the house,quot; for some time, she's sharing what she did to keep herself busy.

"I watched movies, read books, did full spa days and bathed a lot, made masks, took care of my skin, took care of my hair," he said.