Travis Scott and Stormi's latest play date is an adorable Slam Dunk

Like father Like Son.
Travis Scott and his girl Stormi they spend quality time at home and shoot some hoops.
The 27-year-old "Sicko Mode,quot; rapper posted a video of him and his daughter during their play date, where the two-year-old girl can be seen following in her father's footsteps trying to pick up her own basketball and try shoot. in the hoop
Meanwhile, Stormi's mother Kylie Jenner She has been sharing her advice for people in the home who practice social distancing.
Last week, the 22-year-old. keeping up with the Kardashians Star took to Instagram to share how she has been keeping herself busy at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Since the beauty mogul kept her pregnancy a secret and "didn't leave the house,quot; for some time, she's sharing what she did to keep herself busy.
"I watched movies, read books, did full spa days and bathed a lot, made masks, took care of my skin, took care of my hair," he said.
the KUWTK Star also urged its 166 million followers to "please stay inside,quot; after General Surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams He asked influencers, including Jenner, to help young people understand the importance of social estrangement during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The coronavirus is real," she said on Instagram Stories. "I heard the Surgeon General this morning … Although I have already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come here and talk to you so that you can see and hear me."
She added: "Practice social distancing, quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home (and) make your parents sick. You can have it and not even know and affect other people. It's serious, and the only way where we are going to stop this is if we do this, since there is no cure right now. No one is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this. "
More recent, Kim Kardashian She also shared that she and her sisters are practicing social distancing.
"I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we keep separate from each other," Kim wrote to her fans. "It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else."
The founder of KKW Beauty continued: "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart,quot;
How to Khloe Kardashian, a source shared with E! News that Tristan Thompson He has been "seeing True a lot,quot; and "taking advantage of the unexpected free time to be with the family."
Earlier this month, the NBA suspended the 2020 season after its first player tested positive for coronavirus.
"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than during the season," the source continued. "It has been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe takes quarantining very seriously and stays home with True. There are no play dates or family time other than with Tristan. He regularly stops by Khloe's house and stays in touch with them when he's not. They're not together again. They're raising and giving True a chance to have both parents in their life at the same time. "
