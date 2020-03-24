Trainers said to continue galloping | Racing News

Trainers are advised to continue the exercise at a gallop and strictly adhere to the requirements of social distancing, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister explained, in a speech broadcast to the nation on Monday night, that the vast majority of the public should stay home until further notice.

The only exceptions are one allowed piece of outdoor exercise per day, essential shopping for supplies, or medical attention, while observing social estrangement.

However, a list of key exempt workers has already been released, and there are indications that stable staff are in the group of those who are also allowed to travel to their workplace.

National Coaches Federation executive director Rupert Arnold issued quick advice to members on the organization's website about the implications that are understood for racetracks and their staff.

He wrote: "Within minutes of the Prime Minister's announcement of strict rules on the movement of people starting at 9 p.m. tonight, the trainers began asking us if the horses could be exercised tomorrow.

"We have already sent a message to the Covid Group industry noting that in all European racing jurisdictions where severe movement restrictions have already been implemented, racehorses continue to exercise."

"Therefore, our advice is to continue to take out the horses at a gallop and other exercise areas, while observing the spacing rules with the utmost discipline."

The NTF guide warns that trainers must take responsibility for emphasizing to employees the stringent agreements under which they must work during the ongoing pandemic.

The Arnold report added: "Tell your staff that breaking the rules is a disciplinary offense.

"Make sure that you, as your employer, lead by example and that all the necessary equipment and tips are available in the yard so they can wash and dry their hands, clean surfaces and stay at least two meters away.

"We are looking for confirmation that food, bedding, and other essential supplies and services like vet, farrier, and manure removal can continue."

The NTF intends to issue further advice after a conference call with the Covid Racing Group on Tuesday.