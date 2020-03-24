Toya Wright shares perfect self-insulating photos without makeup accompanied by Robert Rushing that make fans wonder if she's pregnant with baby number 3

What self-isolation? Toya Wright has stayed at home like millions of people around the world who are determined to stop the spread of the coronavirus that has caused so much damage.

Robert Rushing's fiancée continues to post great photos while trapped in her home, and makes sure she looks like she's in a fabulous photo shoot for a big fashion magazine.

The reality TV star decided to stop putting on makeup in her latest Instagram photos, where she's sitting on the steps to her front door, and fans adore natural beauty.

Reign Rushing and Reginae Carter's mother have received a lot of praise for looking like a teenager when she takes off all her makeup, false eyelashes, and lipstick.

Here are some sweet comments posted by fans. This person stated, “You don't need makeup. Stay Natural Those edges have been filled with a super loud boo! Without worries."

This supporter wrote: "Pump without makeup. Wear your mask when you are outside. The mask is not just for sick people. There are people who use it to protect themselves in general, who are not sick or show symptoms

Beware. ❤️ "

Toya hastened to broach the matter saying, "I am sitting on the porch. I am not leaving this house."

The fan replied Toya: I'm in 🏠 … really wanting to go out for a moment. I reside in Capital City … where everything is in the air. And all the political rebound is real. God bless."

Another follower asked if he was hiding a baby bundle: “Are we hiding a baby bundle? You are so damn pretty!

In a recent interview, Toya revealed how Tiny Harris, Rasheeda Frost, and Kandi Burruss are holding her back.

She confessed: “Mom's fault is real, but you have to love what you do to live and love your children and pay close attention to them. I need women in my life that motivate me, make me want to go harder. I feel like there is enough space here for us all to eat. There's nothing like a boss circle when we all win and we all eat. "

Many fans expect Toya to become a mother for the third time very soon.



