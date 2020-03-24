Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing are answering some juicy questions about their relationship in this video.

Toya Johnson posted a TikTok challenge on her social media account. She and her future husband are answering several questions about their relationship that fans have been dying to know the answer for a long time.

Got I got @mrrushlife to play a Tik Tok game with me … he doesn't want to dance with me but he likes this game. "Follow me on Tik Tok #misstoyajohnson," Toya captioned her post.

Someone freaked out and said, 'I thought one of you was going to say you had the Rona.' before reading the title & # 39 ;, and a follower posted this: & # 39; You will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. & # 39;

A follower said, "Lol New Orleans bound the messy, messy baby, okay, although tense Toya you're rich, you can be messy as you like."

Another follower said: ‘I think the grumpy part hahaha … for me, most women are grumpy in the morning," and one commenter posted this: "I was looking at him without a sound, I thought everyone was saying 'crown'.

Someone else said, "You are all so cute! You all should do this at the wedding with the other shoe."

One commenter wrote: ‘You are all too cute. Make another one. This time for it with all eyes closed. @toyajohnson @mrrushlife ".

A fan told Toya: "It was fun to watch and very illuminating the fact that there are still beautiful couples who know each other, which is a vital part of a vital part of communication," and someone else posted, "I love it. this and I love you all. I am very happy for you Toya @toyajohnson. You are such a beautiful woman inside and out, I love you. "

Another of Toya's sponsors said: "@toyajohnson for their responses, they both know each other and take responsibility."

Apart from this, Toya has spent a lot of time at home these days and people were amazed when she shared a video in which she was having fun with her niece, Jashae.



