Tory Lanez accuses Drake of lying about coronavirus test result

%MINIFYHTMLab67e70445c6f53e0502f351c41bebd111% %MINIFYHTMLab67e70445c6f53e0502f351c41bebd112%

Instagram

It all starts after the hit maker & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; Go to Instagram to share a sad-looking photo of him during a meeting, leading people to wonder why he looks like this.

Up News Info –

Despite dating Kevin Durant, who has coronavirus, Duck he assured people that his test result was negative. However, some people apparently didn't believe he was telling the truth and accused him of lying about his test result. Among those who seemed to believe that also Tory Lanez, and did not hold back at all when expressing his opinion.

It all started after Drake took to Instagram to share a photo of himself looking solemn during a meeting. Also, he left a single teary eyed emoticon in the post caption, prompting people to wonder why the Canadian superstar felt sad. Meanwhile, Tory came up with a theory as to why Drake was not feeling well.

%MINIFYHTMLab67e70445c6f53e0502f351c41bebd113% %MINIFYHTMLab67e70445c6f53e0502f351c41bebd114%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLab67e70445c6f53e0502f351c41bebd115% %MINIFYHTMLab67e70445c6f53e0502f351c41bebd116%

The rapper "It broke in a minute" jumped to the comment section to leave a message that said, "When you said you got a negative crown result but you tested positive … and only you know that." People found his comment on many, as he got over 5,000 likes at the time of posting.

Drake didn't respond directly to Tory's comment, but then went back to saying why he felt sad when a follower asked, "Someone tell me what's going on, I want to be sad too." In response to the user, the creator of "God's Plan" hits wrote: "Everything is waiting and it hurts."

Drake convinced people that he contracted the Coronavirus after dating Kevin, who later tested positive for the disease. The rapper then isolated himself, before revealing that he is not contracted with the virus. "You know I had to do a test the other day," he said in the video. Assuring fans that he is in good health, he added: "… Yes, I had to get tested. However, it was negative."