Top 40 revealed on the last night of the week in Hollywood

Contestants break into three groups before judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan announce which groups are headed to Hawaii.

"American idol"It came back with a new episode on Monday, March 23. The episode marked the last night of Hollywood Week with the Top 40 announcement at the end of the episode. Opening night was Kimmy Gabriela, who sang" I & # 39; m Here "from" The Color Purple ", a lot for Katy PerryI like.

Later, Genavieve Linkowski followed with an impressive performance of "In My Blood" by Shawn mendes. Jovin Webb, who was the best, also gave an impressive performance. Chris Stapleton"Parachute". Perrin York, meanwhile, managed to get Katy to sing with her while singing "Good as Hell" Lizzo.

The next singers were Faith Becnel and Jeb Vonderbruegge who played Elmore James"Cry For Me Baby" and Elton John"Rocket Man", respectively. As for Arthur Gunn, he took the stage to once again play the same song he sang at his auditions, "Have you ever seen the rain?" However, he made a few modifications and the judges loved it.

That night Robert Taylor, Amelia, Jimmy Levy, and Julia Gargano sang original songs, but the judges weren't really impressed. However, that was not the case for Lauren Mascitti, who earned a standing ovation for her original song "God Made a Woman".

Meanwhile, Makayla Brownlee, who has a heart condition that affects how she reacts to stress, was unable to act because she had to be brought in for doctors to examine her. The auditions continued with a performance by Camryn Leigh Smith who sang "Always Remember Us This Way". Devon Alexander and Lauren Spencer-Smith impressed Katy, Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan with her performances Later, Makayla returned and gave a solid performance of "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves.

After a few more performances, it was time for the big reveal. The contestants were divided into three groups. The first room had Johnny West, Arthur Gunn, Sophia Wackerman, Franklin Boone, Makayla Phillips, Kimmy Gabriela, Cyniah Elise, and Lauren Mascitti, among others. Room two featured Margie Mays, Jimmy Levy, Kat Luna, Sarah Isen, and Madison Paige among others, while Room Three included Louis Knight, Jovin Webb, Nick Morico, and Just Sam.

Later, the judges went to room one and told them they were heading to Hawaii as part of the Top 40. They were joined by singers in room three, while those in room two were eliminated.