Top 10 Goal Kickers in the Super League | Rugby League News

















1:17



Take a look at some of the best scorers in Super League history

Take a look at some of the best scorers in Super League history

The knockdown target is a kind of underrated weapon in the rugby league these days, but it's still effective when the game is on the line.

%MINIFYHTMLd8b620da99895ce53160d8e8a92b33b711% %MINIFYHTMLd8b620da99895ce53160d8e8a92b33b712%

That has become particularly evident since the Super League adopted the golden point in overtime before the 2019 season, with various drop target specialists once again.

Here, we take a look at the players who have proven to be the most prolific in the art of kicking drop-goal during the competition's 25 seasons …

Lee Briers (70 down goals)

The former St. Helens and Warrington Wolves midfielder is way ahead on this list as he has proven to be the best exponent of the art of kicking points in the Super League era during his career.

You can hear more from Briers about what makes him a good drop target specialist on this week's Golden Point podcast.

Marc Sneyd (34 years old)

0:22 See how Marc Sneyd achieved a dramatic victory for Hull FC against Wakefield with a drop goal See how Marc Sneyd achieved a dramatic victory for Hull FC against Wakefield with a drop goal

Sneyd has come to be regarded as the current leading loss goals specialist in the Super League, having led the way with seven last season.

He has the distinction of being the first player to kick a gold point winner in Super League history, and he did the same earlier this season when Hull FC bested Wakefield Trinity.

Matty Smith, Danny Brough (32 years old)

Wakefield halfback Brough is likely to be ahead of Smith when the 2020 season finally resumes, with the latter now playing for Widnes Vikings in the Championship.

Smith's most prolific period with the start was during his time with the Wigan Warriors, when he kicked 25 goals between 2012 and 2016.

Kevin Sinfield (31)

The former Leeds Rhinos player stood out as an overall prolific kicker throughout his career, holding the record as the highest-scoring kicker in Super League history.

That included Sinfield on some crucial points for rhinos in tight games,

Paul Deacon (23)

Deacon was one of the stars of the Bradford Bulls, a force to be reckoned with in the Super League in the early years of the 21st century, and then he moved to the Wigan Warriors.

In addition to having a strong full-kick game, the midfielder had some vital goals during his time with the Bulls under pressure.

Luke Gale (22)

Although he may not be as prolific at kicking a single pointer as some of his contemporaries, Gale, now with Leeds, has proven himself adept at the skill when necessary.

Perhaps the most notable goal of his career was the one he kicked against St Helens in the 2017 play-off semifinals that sent Castleford Tigers to the Super League Grand Final for the first time.

Jamie Rooney (21)

All of Rooney's knockout goals in the Super League occurred over a six-year period with Wakefield from 2003 to 2009.

His most prolific season was in 2007 when he scored a total of six knockout goals, including one that put the stamp on a 29-22 victory over defending champions St Helens.

Sean Long (20)

The former St. Helens mediator may not have kicked as many goals as some of the players on this list, but some of those he did were particularly memorable.

The highlight was the nearly 40-meter win for the derby with Warrington in 2008, but few were more important in the game against Bradford in the 2002 Grand Final.

Graham Holroyd (18)

Holroyd's career spanned the winter and summer seasons, and from 1993 to 1998 he kicked 14 goals for Leeds.

But he did come up with some helpful tips during his spells with Halifax and Salford in the Super League as well, earning him a place in the top 10.