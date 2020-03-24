Tom Brady to Tampa is just the tip of the changing NFL landscape

Turmoil is everywhere in the NFL. It probably won't end soon.

A free agency frenzy that has seen a constant movement of players (yes, the players beyond Tom Brady have changed direction) has been the focal point. With little or nothing else in sports, the NFL has made headlines with commercial deals between players and teams.

Those transactions have changed the landscape of the league. But so have many other moves related to the draft, the off-season shows, and perhaps next season, as the new coronavirus pandemic affects every aspect of our lives.

Here's a look at all of those elements in America's most popular and lucrative sport.

FREE AGENCY

Discomfort could be the key word. The NFL banned players from visiting teams that wooed them and prohibited club staff from traveling to meet with free agents, wise and necessary moves.

Physical exams on which contractual agreements depend can only be performed locally or by mutually agreed upon physicians between franchises and players. Signed contracts must be registered with the league before anything becomes official and players can receive payment for their new offers.

That led to dozens of deal leaks without teams being able to confirm them when the NFL business year began last Wednesday.

Despite all that, million-dollar deals popped up everywhere, some of them still unannounced by the teams.

Brady leaving New England has been the mind-blowing move, naturally. Suddenly, a franchise that hasn't seen the postseason in a dozen years has some prestige. And the most dominant team in the past two decades, with Brady leading the Patriots to six championships in nine trips to the Super Bowl, has lost its essence.

And the other relocations through free agency and exchanges will require some study by fans. The most impressive movements so far, and with several important names still on the market, seem to be:

—All professional catcher DeAndre Hopkins treated Arizona for Houston.

—QBs Teddy Bridgewater to Carolina and Philip Rivers to Indianapolis as free agents.

Outstanding cornerback Darius Slay left Detroit for Philadelphia, which released security leader and leader Malcolm Jenkins, who returned to New Orleans.

—WR Stefon Diggs handed out by the Vikings to the Bills, who haven't had such an accomplished receiver in years.

—Todd Gurley, simply the best running back in the league since 2015-17, but now with knee problems, cut by the Rams and landing in Atlanta.

—Calais Campbell, one of the best leading runners, brought by Jacksonville to Baltimore.

THE PROJECT

With the great extravagance that the draft has been scrapped, the NFL will soon announce its altered format.

Look for something akin to a studio TV show with a lot of information (and misinformation) that flow fans are used to. There is even talk of possible choices being asked to allow camera crews in their homes to react to being selected.

By far the biggest effect of the pandemic on the draft is the elimination of pro days at various schools. While some see those outlets manufactured and managed by colleagues and their representatives, many NFL teams find significant value in them.

As for Las Vegas, you'll get another draft, perhaps the 2022 picks that have yet to be said. Next year it will be in Cleveland, 2023 in Kansas City.

SEASON PROGRAMS

Losing OTA and minicamps in the spring would seem minor, most sports machinations right now may feel that way, but they are important to teams in several ways.

If there is a new coaching staff, those meetings occur when players begin to understand new playbooks, philosophies, and strategies. Not to mention meeting the coaches they will be working with. And new teammates.

The team's chemistry begins to develop during those sessions. Fitness can be measured. So can dedication and perseverance.

Players out of shape will be the norm this summer, and getting them back into shape in football will present a real challenge.

SCHEDULE

The schedule may not be changing for the regular season that begins on September 10, probably in Kansas City. But the preseason, from when the training camps can be opened and what restrictions exist, caused by the new coronavirus or by the labor agreement that went into effect this month, to actually playing exhibition games could be in doubt.

We have already seen how bad the September contests can be with so many regulars running out of August matches. What if the NFL needs to cancel preseason games?

On the other hand, many fans could applaud that, eager for real things, no matter how sloppy it may be from the start.