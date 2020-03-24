Tom Brady braced himself for a new challenge with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML649f9014fb14c68ba427113bb959eba211% %MINIFYHTML649f9014fb14c68ba427113bb959eba212%

"Mentally I try to stay alert, although this year it will be a different challenge to learn,quot;





Tom Brady's immediate focus is learning and adapting to the traits of his new Tampa Bay teammates.

Tom Brady is ready for a "different challenge,quot; after making his big move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently announced that his two-decade stint with New England would come to an end, but he will face a new challenge in the NFC South franchise.

The 42-year-old admits he has a lot of hard work ahead of him with the Glazer family-owned Buccaneers.

"Leading a team is something I love to do, both today and when I threw a ball as a child in a parking lot," Brady said in his first media duties as Buccaneer, in a conference call due to coronavirus restrictions. .

"I train hard, I try to keep my body as fit as possible. Mentally I try to stay fit, although this year will be a different challenge in learning."

"I will do my best to do the best I can and I am grateful for this opportunity."

Despite reports of an unfriendly game, with Brady anticipating a greater effort to retain his services, he insists that he only focuses on what is in front of him.

"I don't want to go into any (detail about) the decision process that I was making at the time," Brady said.

"But there were a lot of things that really intrigued me about the (Tampa Bay) organization: the players and the coaches and everyone's willingness to try to achieve what soccer's goal is, which is to win."

The veteran may have played nine Super Bowls with New England, making him the oldest quarterback to win the coveted title at the age of 41 in 2019, but Brady is unwilling to rest on his laurels.

"Obviously where I have been, I have learned a lot and as I go along, no one cares what you have done in the past," he said.

"They don't care what you did last year, five years ago or 10 years ago. I think hopefully the knowledge I have from my experience as a quarterback will allow me to make the transition quickly."

New England said goodbye to Brady after a partnership that spanned two decades.

"There are a lot of things I need to catch up on, obviously learning a different terminology, and that's a unique challenge that I haven't faced, but I'm also looking forward to facing it."

"I'm not going to make a lot of predictions about where I've been. I'm looking for an opportunity to learn from the new coaches and the new players I'm going to play with, and I'm going to give it my all. I have."