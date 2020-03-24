Tokyo 2020: Postponement of the Olympic Games will protect lives, says IOC President Thomas Bach | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML4f89366c1370bf17f11d70cbf223f8ac11% %MINIFYHTML4f89366c1370bf17f11d70cbf223f8ac12%

When asked about the cost of postponing the Games in Japan, Bach replied, "It is about protecting lives."





IOC President Thomas Bach insists that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will emerge from a "very dark tunnel,quot; and was postponed to save lives.

Two days after the Olympic chiefs were criticized for setting a four-week deadline on whether the Games would take place as scheduled, it was announced that it will be rescheduled for the first time in history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to start on July 24, but will now take place next year "but no later than the summer of 2021,quot;, in a decision that was well received by athletes from Team GB, the British Olympic Association and the Sport of United Kingdom.

The Paralympic Games, to be held in August and September, have also been postponed.

The Games in Japan will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite being held next year.

"We will all be able to celebrate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, even if it is only in 2021. You can be sure you can make your Olympic dream come true," said Bach.

"Much uncertainty remains for all of humanity. We are all together in a very dark tunnel, we do not know how long this tunnel will last and we do not know what will happen tomorrow.

"But we want this Olympic flame to be a light at the end of the tunnel. That is why we will work hard now to undertake this extremely challenging task of postponing the Games and organizing postponed Games, which has never happened before."

"We don't have a plan for this and it will take everyone's effort and everyone's contribution to make this happen because the Olympics is the most complex event on this planet. We want to provide you with the best conditions and safest environment for games.

"Give us a little time to study all these questions and put together this huge puzzle, to finally have a successful Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020."

The cost of postponing Tokyo 2020 was not discussed with the Prime Minister of Japan, Bach said.

"It is about protecting lives," he emphasized.

The Olympics were last canceled in 1944 due to World War II, but they had never been delayed in their 124 years of modern history before.