Tokyo 2020 postponed when Japan's Abe bows to pressure on virus | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTMLb3744b2290eb5a675441a10123e5f05b11% %MINIFYHTMLb3744b2290eb5a675441a10123e5f05b12%

Tokyo Japan – The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, due to start on July 24, were postponed a year later a prolonged period of what seemed to many to be a state of denial between the government, the Tokyo organizing committee and local officials.

The decision to postpone the games for a year followed a conference call on Tuesday night in Japan between the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee Yoshiro Mori and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

%MINIFYHTMLb3744b2290eb5a675441a10123e5f05b13% %MINIFYHTMLb3744b2290eb5a675441a10123e5f05b14%

Bookmakers around the world had been offering betting odds for weeks to keep the games from going as scheduled, but Koike continued to insist in mid-March that the postponement or cancellation was "inconceivable."

%MINIFYHTMLb3744b2290eb5a675441a10123e5f05b15% %MINIFYHTMLb3744b2290eb5a675441a10123e5f05b16%

Government ministers and organizing committee members took a similar line as recently as Monday when the teams withdrew from the games, when Abe admitted that the postponement was an option in light of the growing global coronavirus pandemic.

Plus:

"Things have gotten out of hand in the United States and Europe very quickly in the past few weeks and he has realized that the COVID crisis would not be something that would last for a month and would remain in East Asia." Stephen Nagy, an associate professor of politics and international relations at Tokyo International Christian University, told Al Jazeera.

"He probably realized that the games had to be postponed, but the most crucial part of the equation for Japan is that it was not canceled. That would be a fundamentally different political baggage than the postponement," says Nagy.

Experts say that while the games have involved a large financial investment, they are also an opportunity to put Japan in the international spotlight.

"It is very important for Japan to demonstrate that it only has a different success model than China, a liberal democratic society that can sustain games without heavy-handed authoritarianism," said Nagy. "By canceling, I would lose all those letters."

Japan's relatively successful containment of the virus, despite being one of the first countries outside of China to be affected by multiple infections, may have contributed to the assumption that the games could have continued.

The first case in Japan was diagnosed in mid-January and by the end of the month, there were 17 confirmed infections, but since then the virus has spread much more slowly than in other countries, and the death rate has remained low.

Tokyo has only 162 reported cases and three deaths, while the largest metropolitan area, with a population of more than 40 million, has fewer than 350 cases and nine deaths, as of March 24. The infection rate at the national level has remained stable at approximately nine per million people. In comparison, New York has confirmed more than 20,000 cases, and Italy, Switzerland, and Luxembourg have infection rates of more than 1,000 per million people.

While there has been concern about the low number of tests being carried out in Japan, any large group of undetected infections should have resulted in numerous deaths. Age is a factor: 28 percent of Japan's population is over 65, the highest proportion in the world.

Life in Tokyo has been mainly as always, with quieter but open shops, restaurants and clubs.

Tetsuya Kataoka, who works as a massage and DJ service driver in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district, says the number of clients has declined for both, but not dramatically.

"It is a mystery why there are no more people infected. During the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918, deaths in Japan were low; some think it is due to the Japanese diet," said Kataoka.

People have been protesting against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the capital Tokyo (Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP)

Low infection rates

Experts have been confused by Japan's low infection rates.

A number of factors seem to be at play. Lack of handshakes and hugs in a culture in which physical contact even between family members is relatively rare has likely helped prevent the spread of the virus.

However, this does not explain that there have been no outbreaks among commuters traveling on crowded trains in Tokyo. Despite the fact that some companies introduced teleworking from the beginning and the closing of schools since March 2, the trains remain busy during peak hours.

One reason could be the Japanese people conscientious attitude towards personal hygiene.

Wearing masks to protect yourself against hay fever, colds, and the flu has long been a common practice. And since the outbreak began in the country in February, the use of masks has been universally adopted, while most shops, offices and public facilities have installed hand sanitizers.

Preliminary figures suggest that this year's seasonal flu cases have declined by 30 to 40 percent due to additional precautions that some believe have helped stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In late February, London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey suggested that the British capital could host the Olympics instead of Tokyo. But in the space of a few weeks, the situation has changed dramatically: an influx of athletes, spectators, and officials from the UK and other countries for this year's games would have been a health risk to Japan, given the high rates of infection in Europe and North America

Hosting the Olympics has become a central part of Governor Koike and Abe's political legacy, Nagy says.

Koike's national political ambitions were thwarted by a disastrous performance in the 2017 national elections by a new party she had founded, leaving the ambitious leader to focus on making his mark in the Japanese capital.

Meanwhile, Abe became Japan's oldest prime minister in November of last year. His term as prime minister will end in September 2021, shortly after the curtain falls on the rescheduled Olympics.

"Abe would very much like to go with a gold medal," Nagy said.