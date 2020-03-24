Todd Ford named new head coach, athletic director at Plano Senior High – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD has appointed Todd Ford as the new athletic director and soccer head coach for Plano Senior High School.

Ford led its 2019 Lovejoy High School football team to the 5A State Playoffs, and the previous teams two years in a row became area finalists in the 5A BiDistrict Championships.

Up News Info 11 sports host Bill Jones called Ford a "big deal,quot; on Twitter Tuesday night.

Prior to Lovejoy, Ford served as athletic coordinator and soccer head coach at Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock, where he finished with three consecutive play-off appearances and a district and bi-district championship in 2015.

Ford's experience also includes serving as an offensive coordinator at both the University of North Texas at Denton and Southlake Carroll High School from 2004 to 2007, where the team won three straight State Soccer Championships in a row.

His coaching experience also spans time with Keller High School, Flower Mound High School and Newman-Smith High School.

Ford graduated from Freer High School in Texas, where he was an All-State quarterback and a member of the 1990 3-A State Championship Baseball Team.

He played as a quarterback for the University of Texas and was part of the 1994 Longhorn football team that won the Sun Bowl and the 1995 team that won the final title of the Southwest Conference Championship and played in the Sugar Bowl. While at UT, Ford earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology.