Today's coronavirus spike in the United States doesn't tell the whole story – BGR

Coronavirus March 24 Update: As of Tuesday morning, more than 46,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the US. USA, along with almost 600 deaths.

And despite the World Health Organization believing the United States could soon become the epicenter of the pandemic, President Trump insisted Monday that he wanted to reopen American companies soon.

Health experts warned of this trend to reverse course too soon, and one reason is because today's numbers don't reflect today's reality.

President Trump yesterday sent everyone's head to a press conference in which he insisted he would push for companies to reopen soon, coronavirus-related quarantines and closings to end, and the United States economy to begin to return. to normal. "Our country was not built to be closed," said Trump. "We are going to open up our country for business because our country was meant to be open."

This not only faces more or less universal warnings from health experts emphasizing that the deadly virus is not yet close to having run its course in the US. But this is exactly what many experts warned during the early days of the virus fight: that it would be tempting to want to react to early coronavirus-related blackouts, even though what you see today does not reflect conditions. from today.

Actually, today's numbers, more than 46,000 cases in the US The US, along with nearly 600 deaths, reflects where we were. two weeks make.

This is due to a combination of factors, including that symptomatic cases of the deadly virus do not manifest for days. The time between infection and the appearance of the first symptoms is about five days or so. Add a few more days for the person to actually get tested and diagnosed and finally added to the official counts, which, by the way, are only now getting to where they need to be, as states and cities are still increasing their testing capabilities.

About two weeks ago, evidence was still lacking across the country. People in many cities went on with their daily lives and potentially came into contact with carriers of the virus.

All of which is to say, there should be no rush to abandon social distancing measures yet because their impact, in general, is not yet reflected in the data. We will not see for another 10 days or so the effect of quarantines and various measures of staying home across the country.

Meanwhile, a new Associated Press Research has found that one of the reasons the United States is not more advanced in its fight against the virus has to do with the disastrous early federal response that combines almost no evidence with the White House's insistence that the coronavirus does not is cause for concern. "There were many, many opportunities to not end up where we are," said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health. AP. "Basically, they took this as usual. … And that's because the White House message was "It's not a big problem, it's not worse than the flu." So that message basically didn't create any sense of urgency within the FDA or the CDC to fix it. "

