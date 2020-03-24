Tips for staying home: set hourly reminders to wash your hands on your smartphone

However, making this a regular habit is a difficult task and research has shown that it can take up to 3 months for a person to adopt a new habit and we often forget to do so. Setting a repeated reminder on our smartphone can fulfill the purpose and help us adopt a new healthy habit. So let's see how to set an hourly reminder on our smartphone.
Steps to set a reminder on Android smartphones
Typically, all other Android smartphones come with a dedicated reminder app that allows users to set reminders based on time, date, day, and time.
Open the pre-installed reminder app on your smartphone and tap the "+" or "Create new,quot; button
Now, enter the message "Coronavirus Alert: Wash Your Hands,quot;
Then tap the Time button and look for the Repeat option
Here you must select the repeat interval as 1 hour and keep the duration forever
Once this is done, touch the save or confirm option
Steps to set a reminder on iOS
Open the Reminders app on iPhone and create a new reminder with handwash message
Now turn it on Remember me in one day toggle along with Remember me at the same time
Then tap the Repeat option and choose the Time option
Tap the Done button in the upper right corner to save the settings
Alternatively, you can also ask Siri to remind you every hour to wash your hands.