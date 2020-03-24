Tips for staying home: set hourly reminders to wash your hands on your smartphone

It is not just about staying safe from being affected by the coronavirus, since washing hands regularly is a good practice and possibly everyone should follow this habit to prevent any other infection from entering our body. However, considering the current situation, the World Health Organization has recommended washing your hands for at least 20 seconds before touching your face to avoid infection.

However, making this a regular habit is a difficult task and research has shown that it can take up to 3 months for a person to adopt a new habit and we often forget to do so. Setting a repeated reminder on our smartphone can fulfill the purpose and help us adopt a new healthy habit. So let's see how to set an hourly reminder on our smartphone.



Steps to set a reminder on Android smartphones

Typically, all other Android smartphones come with a dedicated reminder app that allows users to set reminders based on time, date, day, and time.

one) Open the pre-installed reminder app on your smartphone and tap the "+" or "Create new,quot; button



two) Now, enter the message "Coronavirus Alert: Wash Your Hands,quot;



3) Then tap the Time button and look for the Repeat option



4) Here you must select the repeat interval as 1 hour and keep the duration forever



5) Once this is done, touch the save or confirm option





Steps to set a reminder on iOS





one) Open the Reminders app on iPhone and create a new reminder with handwash message



two) Now turn it on Remember me in one day toggle along with Remember me at the same time



3) Then tap the Repeat option and choose the Time option



4) Tap the Done button in the upper right corner to save the settings

