Tiny Harris teases her fans with a possible pregnancy – T.I. And his wife seems to have some preparation for the baby during social distancing

Tiny Harris mocked her fans with a recent post she shared on her favorite social media account, Instagram. Somehow he's hinting at the fact that all this social distancing and staying home with T.I. could lead to a surprise.

‘I found this fun like 💩 This me and @ troubleman31 all day! Rona brought us here trying NOT to make a baby! Too much for that !! Lol🤪 👑😂 ’Tiny captioned her post.

Porsha Williams skipped the comments and posted this: ‘Precision … b strong girl 😂’ and Tiny's husband T.I. He also had something to say about all of this: "Oh, babies will be made."

Someone said "in the meantime I'm trying to make one !!! Ok ok, me and you if everyone knows this !!!" and another follower posted this: "This contraceptive better work during this quarantine or am I suing to China and Nexplanon! "

A follower said: ‘This is about to be the biggest baby boom in history 🍼 👶 pregnant 🤰

Many people were excited by the comments when they thought that Tiny and T.I. I could be having another baby these days.

As you saw in his comments, even though Tiny doesn't necessarily plan to get pregnant again, Tip really does seem to want this, judging from what he said.

Apart from this, Tiny also made sure to wish one of his friends a happy birthday.

‘Happy Birthday to my beautiful, talented and intelligent Babydoll-fearing God! @jusbrezway Every time you stepped on the set YOU EAT IT! It was always a pleasure to see you. I am so proud to say that I was part of your journey to stardom! I love you so much and I will always be here for you! Thanks for my call the other day. You made my night!! Go up 25 … you've grown grown now! 👑💜🎉🎊 ’TIny published.

Tiny's friend replied: ‘oh wow, thank you so much beautiful! I appreciate you for everything you have done for me. I always made sure to "show myself and show myself * in your voice * to represent." I am blessed to say the same … and I am thankful that God allows us to be in the afterlife, now and forever. I love you more & # 39; & # 39 ;, you are very welcome, many more calls to come.✨ .. I mean GROW grown, hahaha 😘🤗 ’

Apart from this, Tiny has been trying to have as much fun as possible these days while at home.



