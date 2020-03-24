This love-inspired proposal is blind is a Netflix fan's dream

And you thought you were a big fan of Love is blind…

A man called Greg Teatom he gave his girlfriend Jillian Barnett the final surprise when he made a proposal inspired by the Netflix show.

%MINIFYHTML4a162d6dc8275a6133d165a917e151e013% %MINIFYHTML4a162d6dc8275a6133d165a917e151e014%

Like many people distancing themselves socially amid the coronavirus pandemic, Greg and Jillian watched the popular show. Greg then suggested that they recreate the series by pretending to be on a blind date in one of the "capsules." To set the scene, Greg hid behind one side of a door while Jillian was behind the other.

%MINIFYHTML4a162d6dc8275a6133d165a917e151e015% %MINIFYHTML4a162d6dc8275a6133d165a917e151e016%

"Little did I know that he was on the other side preparing to propose marriage!" Jillian wrote on Instagram.

The two chatted a bit like couples do on the show, and Greg professed his love for his lead.

"What if I told you that you are the love of my life and that I didn't want to spend it with anyone else?" I ask. "What would you say to that?"

When it was time for the big reveal, Jillian opened the door and found her main man on one knee with a diamond ring. Needless to say, I was completely shocked.

"Honey, is this real?" she said while crying tears of joy. "Seriously?"