This love-inspired proposal is blind is a Netflix fan's dream

And you thought you were a big fan of Love is blind…
A man called Greg Teatom he gave his girlfriend Jillian Barnett the final surprise when he made a proposal inspired by the Netflix show.
Like many people distancing themselves socially amid the coronavirus pandemic, Greg and Jillian watched the popular show. Greg then suggested that they recreate the series by pretending to be on a blind date in one of the "capsules." To set the scene, Greg hid behind one side of a door while Jillian was behind the other.
"Little did I know that he was on the other side preparing to propose marriage!" Jillian wrote on Instagram.
The two chatted a bit like couples do on the show, and Greg professed his love for his lead.
"What if I told you that you are the love of my life and that I didn't want to spend it with anyone else?" I ask. "What would you say to that?"
When it was time for the big reveal, Jillian opened the door and found her main man on one knee with a diamond ring. Needless to say, I was completely shocked.
"Honey, is this real?" she said while crying tears of joy. "Seriously?"
Of course, Jillian said yes and slipped the "perfect,quot; ring on her finger. Greg then told him that he had been planning this for a while and that he had already spoken to their families. Her adorable dog was also there for the sweet moment.
"I love you so much my love!" The bride-to-be wrote on Instagram along with images of the most important milestone. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you! Even if we are never allowed to leave the house again."
Watch the video to see the proposal.
