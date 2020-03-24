This is where the Detroit Auto Show is located amid the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

– Organizers of this year's auto show say they are carefully evaluating the situation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the North American International Auto Show website said the countdown was 80 days away.

Last summer it was announced that the 2020 Detroit Auto Show would be moved to June from before it was held in January.

“We are in daily contact with all of our partners, as well as state and local officials and health experts as we continue to carefully assess the situation. We are still several weeks before our June event and we have time before construction begins. While timing is an important consideration now, our top priority will always be the safety and health of participating automakers, sponsors and the public, ”NAIAS CEO Rod Alberts said in a statement to Up News Info Detroit.

NAIAS says on its website, "From concepts to concerts, there will be more to experience than ever at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in June 2020. It will be an event like the automotive world has never seen before."

Here are the following dates:

Saturday June 6: The galery

Tuesday, June 9 to Wednesday, June 10: Press Preview

Tuesday, June 9 to Thursday, June 11: AutoMobili-D

Wednesday, June 10 to Thursday, June 11: Industry preview

Friday June 12: Charity preview

Saturday, June 13 to Saturday, June 20: Public show

For more information on the auto show, visit here.

