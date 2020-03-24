This is what you can expect from Wednesday's weather forecast.

Most of the Boston region can expect clouds and temperatures between 40 and 40 degrees on Wednesday. A storm will pass to our south, and could bring late night rains to parts of the South Shore, Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.
Wednesday night will be cool before a sunny day on Thursday.
See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.
