This is what Farhan Akhtar is doing during the Quarantine

Farhan Akhtar, like everyone else, is taking the brunt of the block. Since everyone has been advised to stay home and practice self-isolation to curb the spread of the coronavirus, celebrities are also finding different ways to entertain themselves indoors. Today, the actor turned to social media to share an adorable video of the latest participant in his family, a stray dog ​​that he and his girlfriend Shibani Dhandekar adopted together. In the video, Farhan is seen lying on the floor with his pet resting on his stomach, and the actor is seen spreading a kiss from the cute little pet.

He subtitled the video as: "Why go out when this is what you have inside …?" Shibani, on the other hand, said: "Foo x Ty @faroutakhtar grab your scarves, this one is too damn!" Three days ago, she welcomed the puppy and took her insta account and captioned the post with: "Here's the smallest entry in the family … Do you think we should call her Sleepyhead? #Puppylife #adoptastray #doglo vers ".

Nice, isn't it?