This Is Us Season 4 Finale: Surprise Children & One Huge Fight

Season four came out with several punches, including not one, not two, but three surprise kids, and a massive fraternal fight from which it feels very difficult to return. The times that are changing in the Pearson family, that's for sure.
First off, Beth, Kate, and Kevin were very unhappy with how Randall convinced Rebecca to run the clinical trial. Kate still didn't have much of a chance to react, but Kevin lost his mind. He saw it as Randall convincing Rebecca to take sides with her children, especially when she clearly didn't want to stand trial, and Randall knew that everyone would regret it if they didn't do everything they could, just as he regrets it. not doing everything possible to save his father.
And that was also the button Kevin kept pressing as he chased Randall, saying that if he had been there, he would have saved Jack. Randall defended himself, telling Kevin that he would always have to accept the fact that Jack died embarrassed by him, and Kevin will never know what it's like to be devoted to someone else. Kevin later said that he used to think that the worst thing that had happened to him was that Jack was dying, but now he thinks it's the day Randall was taken home.
Just before this brutal and hard-to-see fight, Kevin had just learned of some important news not related to his mother and Randall: Madison is pregnant. And she plans to keep it. But there was also some news that she hadn't told him before he got airborne / that fight: they're twins! And when we tell you to scream at that revelation, we are not kidding. We scream
We also received confirmation that the other twin is a girl when we saw her in the future, along with Kevin's son, whom we had already seen. Kevin also told Madison that it is all inside, and he believes that perhaps the love of his life will be his son and not a romantic love.
The other surprise boy from the episode came after Kate and Toby brought baby Jack back to the NICU for their first birthday, to add their photo to the wall of fame. As they were leaving the hospital, they decided that perhaps they should adopt another child, which he soon explained to one of the random strangers floating about the episode.
A young woman named Hailey worked in a museum, and she was busy telling her co-worker / best friend that she shouldn't go on a date with him while he was teasing his movie star one night when he suddenly had to leave, because she Brother Jack Damon's wife was having a baby. So Kate and Toby are about to adopt a girl! That's the good news to break out of the current story right now. Many other things aren't great, but babies are nice at least.
In a conference call with a small group of reporters, show creator Dan Fogelman revealed that he has already written the fifth season premiere, and that they are already planning the fifth and sixth seasons at the moment. He couldn't reveal much, but he could give an idea of what was to come.
Kevin
Kevin's romantic journey is not over, despite his declaration that the love of his life would be his child (ren).
"Basically there are a lot more chapters in Kevin's romantic story," said Fogelman. "We're already well advanced. I've already written next year's season premiere and I think I've broken five episodes of the season, and we've made plans for the entire next and sixth season honestly, so Kevin has a ride ahead of him, and I still don't want to get too far ahead. "
That journey may or may not include the returns of Sophie and Cassidy, who made brief appearances in the finale to say the show isn't over with them yet.
"As Kevin contemplates a life of giving up on the idea of great love, cutting these two women with whom he shared intense relationships, that moved him back and forth in different ways … there's a reason for that. I & # 39; I say those characters are not over, whether or not they are related to Kevin … "
That fight
The Kevin and Randall bang, which we knew ranged from the flash to the Big 3's 40th birthday, was filmed in one shot. Fogelman said this is not something that is easy to overcome.
"These are Cain and Abel type things for these two," he said. "This is a fight that is literally heading toward its start. Two types of alpha men growing up under the same roof with exactly the same time frame, both with two very different skill sets."
Fogelman reminds us that these two were separated at the beginning of the series, and that they recently got close for the first time.
"So it didn't take long for them to go back to their primary type of injury and separate them," he said. "I felt like the guys did it brutally and brilliantly. Obviously, it's all done at once. I think part of doing a drama, part of doing a human sub-drama is not being afraid to let people be really flawed and really ugly, so hopefully, as we often do in our program, the kind of hope we offer and the reparation we can offer is well earned and well executed when it comes. "
Some good news: Kevin and Randall appear to have regained 12 years in the future.
Randall
How can Randall be fair if his family has rejected him? Fogelman says he will really lean on Beth and the girls.
"I think Randall without being at the center of this extended family, and having these kinds of fights with his brother that he's gotten close with, I think it may be fair to say, you know, the immediate family, the family that he lives every days, that would become something he would hold incredibly tight, "he said. "On his 40th birthday, it's not like he's sitting on the couch eating Cheetos and crying all the time, but I think it's fair to say that we'll see his immediate family come together to try to make it all work."
Rebecca and Miguel
While the rest of the family might not agree as much with the move to St. Louis, Fogelman says it gives us a chance to really get to know Rebecca and Miguel as a couple for the first time.
"Obviously it's a challenging chapter for Rebecca to move on," he says. "We have a great story planned for Mandy in the upcoming season today, as an older woman, and also in her past timelines. Particularly, it's an opportunity for us when we landed in St. Louis with her with Miguel. Very often they operate as a couple at the service of the bigger family. When they see them together, it is because the whole family is there and has stories. But here is an opportunity where we will join them in a place together, more or less, together. as you go through this journey that you didn't necessarily plan to attempt, and will also allow us to move toward, which has always been the plan in the back of our series, to come to a greater understanding of how your relationship blossomed, then stalled, then blossomed. again and really got into their lives. "
Stay tuned tomorrow for a full review of everything we learned about the future at the end of tonight!
We are airs on NBC, and you can watch episodes here.
