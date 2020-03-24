This Is Us Season 4 Finale: Surprise Children & One Huge Fight

And that was also the button Kevin kept pressing as he chased Randall, saying that if he had been there, he would have saved Jack. Randall defended himself, telling Kevin that he would always have to accept the fact that Jack died embarrassed by him, and Kevin will never know what it's like to be devoted to someone else. Kevin later said that he used to think that the worst thing that had happened to him was that Jack was dying, but now he thinks it's the day Randall was taken home.

Just before this brutal and hard-to-see fight, Kevin had just learned of some important news not related to his mother and Randall: Madison is pregnant. And she plans to keep it. But there was also some news that she hadn't told him before he got airborne / that fight: they're twins! And when we tell you to scream at that revelation, we are not kidding. We scream

We also received confirmation that the other twin is a girl when we saw her in the future, along with Kevin's son, whom we had already seen. Kevin also told Madison that it is all inside, and he believes that perhaps the love of his life will be his son and not a romantic love.