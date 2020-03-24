"This is not a game,quot;: Food plant workers pull out over concerns about coronavirus – Up News Info

– Approximately 50 workers at the Perdue Farms plant in Kathleen, Georgia, left work Monday morning, saying they don't feel safe working there during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kendaliyn Granville told Up News Info affiliate WMAZ that some workers on the production line were in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19 and that the company should do more to protect the workers.

"We received nothing, no compensation, nothing, not even cleaning, or extra payment, nothing. We are here risking our lives for the chicken," he said.

%MINIFYHTMLb7d99d1e1cdc8978fe1734150f5192cf11% %MINIFYHTMLb7d99d1e1cdc8978fe1734150f5192cf12%

Perdue says he is doing "everything possible to take good care of our Associates while continuing to produce safe and reliable food."

& # 39; This is not a gambling matter & # 39;: Perdue plant employees withdraw due to concerns related to COVID-19 https://t.co/DaRdLbNDYK – 13WMAZ News (@ 13wmaznews) March 24, 2020

"We have stepped up several of our protocols to help ensure the health and well-being of our Associates," the company said in a statement, which includes "improved cleaning protocols at all of our offices and facilities, not just for sanitation but also in common areas, cafes and changing rooms. "

But Granville says that when he comes every morning, there is food on the floor from the night before and the bathrooms are still dirty.

"All we are asking now is to disinfect the building. Disinfect the building. Everyone who has been exposed to this needs to go home. These people are still on the ground," he said.

Houston County Sheriff's agents were called to the scene and the group dispersed. Granville said most of the workers went home.

“Do you want us to go back to the flat to work? No, sanitize the line first, something, because this is not a gambling matter. This is not a game."