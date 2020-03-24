This is how Varun Dhawan is making the most of his self-quarantine time

The self-quarantine mode has affected the entire nation. Our celebrities surprise us with different things they do indoors. Katrina Kaif was seen cleaning her own dishes, Deepika Padukone was seen cleaning her closet and sharing a delicious chocolate dessert with her husband Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan also went to the kitchen for some household chores and Alia Bhatt has been taken to the games of old school table. By joining the group, Varun Dhawan is also doing what he really loves.

%MINIFYHTMLdd7271c869fbfef81e1e2668bcad730d13% %MINIFYHTMLdd7271c869fbfef81e1e2668bcad730d14%

He took his Insta stories last night, to share with everyone that, while the world is digging in its stocked coolers for some midnight snacks, the actor decided to train at his house. He has been seen listening to Akon and boxing and also lifting weights. Watch the video here …

%MINIFYHTMLdd7271c869fbfef81e1e2668bcad730d15% %MINIFYHTMLdd7271c869fbfef81e1e2668bcad730d16%

The actor has surely served as a much-needed physical inspiration for the entire country. Varun has always filled her social media feed with her drool-worthy images and some strenuous exercise videos. It seems that even this self-quarantine cannot prevent him from giving us a small gift from time to time.