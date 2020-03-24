There is no date for the return of the rugby league after the Super League and RFL meeting | Rugby League News

Super League Chief Executive Robert Elstone: "We will regularly review the situation regarding the possibility of resuming games, and we will continue to be as flexible as possible."





Super League still suspended for the foreseeable future

The UK rugby league will be suspended beyond the initial return date of April 3 after a meeting between the Super League and the RFL.

The 12 Super League clubs and representatives of the sport's governing body met on Tuesday via conference call to discuss next steps in the wake of the government's decision to bring the country under control Monday night amid the outbreak. of coronavirus.

When the 2020 season was suspended at all levels due to the pandemic on March 16, the first Friday in April was scheduled as a tentative date for the return, but in a joint statement, Super League and RFL acknowledged that the shutdown will last. plus.

"With the country taking unprecedented action, the primary focus and priority for all has to be the public health emergency, an approach that is equally applicable to our clubs abroad," said Super League Chief Executive Robert Elstone.

"Rugby league clubs are deeply rooted in their communities, and we are committed as a sport to following government advice and doing everything possible to promote the importance of physical and mental health, for our supporters, players and colleagues.

"In accordance with the approach announced by the UK Government on Monday night, we will periodically review the situation regarding the possibility of resuming the meetings, and we will continue to be as flexible as possible, in consultation with other partners, and with the key considerations of financial sustainability and player well-being. "

No possible date has been set for return to action for professional and amateur competitions in the UK after the meeting, with RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer urging all parties in the sport to continue the unit that they have shown during this period so far.

"After the Betfred Super League club meeting on Tuesday, we will also update other sections of the game with the latest thoughts on the season suspension, as the sensible approach is clearly to keep working on various scenarios while acknowledging that the suspension is going to be considerably longer than the three-week period we had initially confirmed, "Rimmer said.

"The key to sport is to continue to act in a collegial, united and positive manner."

Meanwhile, Elstone said the Super League is doing everything possible to ensure the financial stability of its member clubs during the time the season is suspended, including working with the RFL to possibly gain government support for business.

"The Super League and its clubs are working 24 hours to prepare for the challenges ahead and to ensure that the sport is in the best possible place for when life returns to normal," said Elstone.

"Our priorities are the health of our players and the staff and the economic well-being of our clubs."

"We appreciate the government's proposals to help companies, and in association with RFL we are exploring all the options available to us.

"Our sport has enviable values ​​that stem from the behaviors and attitudes of all of us. These will be essential to emerge strong at some point in the near future."