The warning sign of early coronavirus infection to watch out for – BGR

Coronavirus infection can lead to loss of smell or taste soon after a person becomes infected, according to doctors.

Differentiating early symptoms of COVID-19 from those of the flu or other common respiratory illnesses is an important tool for clinicians to help identify the most likely cases of coronavirus infection.

It is not clear exactly why the virus produces these early symptoms, but they could be useful in the early detection of possible cases of coronavirus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The symptoms of COVID-19 infection can be mild and nonspecific, including a sore throat, dry cough, and shortness of breath. These are symptoms that can come with many different types of respiratory illnesses and are not necessarily indicators of a specific type of infection. However, new reports from doctors across the United States reveal a somewhat unique symptom that seems to appear with increasing regularity in confirmed cases of coronavirus: a loss of smell.

Anosmia, which is the technical term for a loss of sense of smell, is reported in many patients who eventually test positive for COVID-19 later. To a lesser extent, changes in the sense of taste have also been reported in patients with coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML97b88657d7c474b4ebac6442e3efc15211% %MINIFYHTML97b88657d7c474b4ebac6442e3efc15212%

It is not immediately clear why these symptoms appear regularly in patients with COVID-19, but the fact that it could be beneficial to doctors and their patients. Knowing an early warning sign that is generally not present in patients with the common cold or flu can be an important differentiator for COVID-19.

Doctors from the American Academy of Otorhinolaryngology released the following statement regarding the findings:

Anecdotal evidence is rapidly accumulating at sites around the world that anosmia and dysgeusia are significant symptoms associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Anosmia, in particular, has been observed in patients who eventually tested positive for the coronavirus without other symptoms. We propose that these symptoms be added to the list of detection tools for possible COVID-19 infection. Anosmia, hyposmia, and dysgeusia in the absence of other respiratory diseases such as allergic rhinitis, acute rhinosinusitis, or chronic rhinosinusitis should alert clinicians to the possibility of COVID-19 infection and they deserve serious consideration for the self-isolation and testing of these individuals.

These unique early symptoms have been observed in several cases of COVID-19 in South Korea, China, and Europe.

"There is already good evidence from South Korea, China and Italy that a significant number of patients with proven COVID-19 infection have developed anosmia / hyposmia," says an ENTUK statement. “In Germany it is reported that more than 2 out of 3 confirmed cases have anosmia. In South Korea, where testing has become widespread, 30% of patients with positive results have had anosmia as their primary presenting symptom in mild cases. "

Going forward, doctors argue that loss of smell and / or taste should be added to early detection efforts in hopes of identifying positive cases more easily at an early stage.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock