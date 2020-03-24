The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Gives Danai Gurira a Musical Farewell – Deadline

Danai Gurira fans were sad to see her go The Walking Dead on Sunday. They said goodbye to Michonne, the woman who wields the katana, but she probably received the best farewell from her former co-star Andrew Lincoln, who said goodbye with a special song.

In a video about the officer Living Dead Instagram account Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes on the AMC series, serenaded Gurira with an interpretation of one of the most popular James Bond songs "Live and Let Die", but changed the words to "You just I love Danai. "

%MINIFYHTMLd53011143f90fce7ba148fa83a951f6111% %MINIFYHTMLd53011143f90fce7ba148fa83a951f6112%

She then talked about meeting Gurira for the first time on the show as Michonne. He started talking about her from the perspective of his character, Grimes. "I thought you were a maniac with katana swords," he said, "but my son Carl thought we should save you."

Gurira's departure from the zombie series was confirmed last February, but was reported to only appear in a handful of episodes for the show's next season. She was the third major player in the series to leave the series after Lincoln and Lauren Cohan.

Look the following video.