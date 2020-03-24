"The Walking Dead" season 10 finale to be delayed due to coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0f09b6e808d1596a3c1980f49cd5bd9d11% %MINIFYHTML0f09b6e808d1596a3c1980f49cd5bd9d12%
AMC said Tuesday that the end of season 10 of The Walking Dead it will not be released as planned, with a delay in post-production due to the closure of the coronavirus.
"Unfortunately, current events have made it impossible to complete post-production for The Walking Dead End of season 10, so the current season will end with episode 15 on April 5, "the network said today.
The planned ending will now appear as a special episode later in the year, AMC said.
