STEPHEN WADE and MARI YAMAGUCHI,
AP
March 24, 2020 | 9:19 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) – The Tokyo Olympics were officially postponed until 2021.
The International Olympic Committee together with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organizers have decided that the Tokyo Games cannot be held as scheduled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The IOC says the games will take place "no later than the summer of 2021,quot;, but will still be called the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.