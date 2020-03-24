The stars of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Ashley Martson and Jay Smith give their Rocky Romance another chance

%MINIFYHTMLf2b2b22416e9653e46a80fe269c5fc4211% %MINIFYHTMLf2b2b22416e9653e46a80fe269c5fc4212%

The intermittent couple, who were officially divorced in November 2019, have reunited and reportedly planned to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashley Martson Y Jay SmithThe love saga is not yet over after multiple breaks and makeup. The "90 day fiance"The stars, who finalized their divorce last year after an unpleasant and public separation, were back together.

The couple sparked the reconciliation rumors when Jay posted a TikTok video he shot with Ashley on his Instagram page over the weekend. In the clip, the Jamaican tattoo artist is seen lip-syncing before Ashley hits the screen, and he kisses her on the cheek.

Jay later confirmed that they were back together when he answered questions from fans about the status of their relationship on Instagram Stories. "Did you decide to fight for your marriage?" Asked one person to which he replied: "We have been fighting since the first day."

The reality star also claimed that they were "married", while Ashley changed the name of her Instagram account to Ashley Smith.

A source tells E! News that the couple's reconciliation occurred recently. "They are back together and trying to make it work," shared the insider call. "[Ashley] was not happy without [Jay]. She is trying to make it work, and he is trying harder for her behavior."

The source adds that the reunited couple plans to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. "They rekindled things for the past week or so and are planning to stay together during the quarantine," making the dishes original.

Knowing the history of their difficult relationship, some people criticized their decision to get back together. "What?!?! You won't learn," one replied to the news of the couple's reconciliation.

Another added: "I am so confused. You are all toxic in the on / off relationship." A bewildered fan asked, "Did she talk about all that and do all that crying, and why? Turn around and go back to him?"

A reddit user further accused Ashley of using their relationship for money and advertising: "She is trying to get a little bit of that check and TLC advertising. Jay can do whatever she wants and still get it back when she wants."

To give a brief breakdown of Ashley and Jay's relationship, the two were married in Las Vegas in April 2018 after meeting during their vacation in Jamaica. She first filed for divorce in January 2019, but reconvened after being hospitalized. Ashley filed for divorce a second time in April when she again accused him of cheating.

Later, Jay dated Kayla O & # 39; Brien, but they parted ways in September. Immediately afterward, he and Ashley sparked reunion rumors. But he allegedly cheated again, and in November Ashley announced that they are "officially divorced."