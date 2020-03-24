The star of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Colton Underwood has a & # 39; challenging & # 39; breathing after testing positive for coronavirus

Instagram

Colton announced that he tested positive on Friday, March 20 in a video he posted on Instagram, sharing that "my symptoms started a few days ago."

Colton Underwood She is taking her social media account to share her health update with her followers after testing positive for Coronavirus. In the Monday, March 23 post on his Instagram page, "The Bachelor"Alumbre shared that his path to recovery was difficult.

"Hello, I just wanted to give you a health update. The last few days were harder than I expected. The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats, and shortness of breath. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is to feel Like I only have access to 20% of my lungs, "Colton said along with a photo of him eating in his bed.

Then he added: "I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel about this. I have been writing a journal throughout this and will share some of them soon. I am currently taking hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak and last night the doctor too. He prescribed an inhaler for me. "

Despite that, he was "hopeful they are starting to work" and said "This morning was the first time that I felt any real improvement since the beginning of this."

"We are very fortunate that all of this was manageable at home after receiving the proper medicine. I am in the third story of the Randolph home, isolated from the rest of the family (the Health Department called and spoke to Cassie (Randolph) and mother to me to make sure we understand the time and what to do), "he added. Concluding his message, Colton wrote: "They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me. Stay positive, people … We have this!"

