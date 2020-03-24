The 'Soul Makossa' artist was 86 years old and had a coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML44306d99dd1d33d9983dda35a5756e2911% %MINIFYHTML44306d99dd1d33d9983dda35a5756e2912%

Manu Dibango, who brought African rhythms to western popular music through his 1972 hit Alma Makossa, He died of complications from the coronavirus, according to his official Facebook page.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who died on March 24, 2020, at age 86, and turned 19," the Facebook post said in French.



"His funeral will be held in strict privacy and a tribute to his memory will be arranged whenever possible," the message added.



Dibango died in a hospital near Paris, according to his music editor Thierry Durepaire, the France-Presse agency reported.

The Cameroonian-born artist and saxophonist was considered one of the pioneers of Afro jazz. It also fused funk and traditional Cameroonian music.

Alma Makossa it was something like an accidental blow. It was side B of a song to support Cameroon's soccer team in the African Cup of Nations. But New York DJs caught it and it soon went viral.