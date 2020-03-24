The right way for large laptops

Last week, Tom Warren argued that Apple finally admits that Microsoft was right about tablets by adding trackpad support to the iPad. I knew I was working on this piece when I wrote the newsletter last Thursday, so I didn't want to stop in its place, but now that it's out, it makes me think of the right way for big screen laptops.

I very much agree with Tom's points, but I want to place particular emphasis on where it ends: "Now that Apple and Microsoft are aligned with what a tablet can offer in terms of hardware, the battle between PC and iPad will shift towards what they both do. " software."

Pointing out that the iPad is about to perform much more like a Surface is not about Nelson Ha Haing Apple's change. That's fun for a day or two, but Tom knows it, I know it, and you know the differences between the two are still pretty real. The iPad is still working to break out of its iPhone stage, while Surface is still working to leave behind its desktop legacy.

What I have been thinking now that I am working from home all the time (in addition to the obvious things like consulting with the people I care about and seeing what I can do to help those who cannot work from home) is that there is a fundamental rectitude for the tablet plus the keyboard cover with the idea of ​​the trackpad. And I'll include Chrome OS in that mix, too: Many Chromebooks also have convertible form factors, though few have detachable keyboards.

I don't have a home office, so instead I am choosing different places in my department to work, and having a device that suits the space I am in is a blessing. Sometimes it's on the kitchen table, sometimes a chair, the floor, the sofa, the bed. It's helpful for me to change it up a bit, and computers that let me jump between tapping the screen or using a touchpad just feel better.

In summary, being able to remove, save or at least hide the keyboard so that it can directly interact with the screen seems to me more and more an essential feature. Just like having a trackpad to move the cursor around the screen when you want to be in a more productive mode. It could be a detachable like the iPad and Surface, or a convertible like many Windows or Chrome OS laptops.

This is not a great revelation, but I am appreciating it more these days. And although my MacBook is the computer that I'm still the most productive on, it's the one that feels the most out of date with the times. I don't want to repeat the arguments about how touch doesn't belong on the Mac, but I do think that if you step back a bit you can see how they start to feel like rationalizations for a deficiency, not justifications for a choice.

What to do when you are at home all day

┏ The Verge Guide to Working at Home.

┏ Half-Life: Alyx is a satisfying return to City 17. Excellent review by Adi Robertson, which includes this incredible phrase: "Playing a great virtual reality game is often like visiting a Michelin-starred restaurant where the waiter continually hits you with a fork."

┏ Subscribe to the home screen: a newsletter to brighten up your inbox. My friend TC Sottek is launching a newsletter:

Today I am announcing my own love letter to the Internet: a new newsletter called Home Screen, which I will send every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It will be full of fun links, happy events on the Internet and other curiosities of the World Wide Web. It's not entirely worth mentioning, but I hope it's uplifting, something to light up our screens while we're trapped at home.

┏ Disney to Launch Onward on Digital Platforms Today, Disney Plus on April 3.

┏ Amazon is doing dozens of children's shows, including Arthur, completely free.

┏ Google and YouTube launch new resources to help teachers and families educate students at home.

┏ Virtual F1 and NASCAR events are filling the void left by canceled races. I love it when you watch a story and say "hey, I wonder if that's something,quot; and it turns out to be a huge, deep and fascinating thing with so many great stories to tell inside. Sean O & # 39; Kane has some of them here:

The race went smoothly. There were a few more remains than you would find in the eNASCAR series. And yes, at one point (and while fighting for leadership, no less), Pike said Kligerman's computer tried to force a Windows update, sending it straight to the wall.

┏ Fashion influencers are rethinking their cured aesthetic because they cannot leave their homes. Ashley Carman's fascinating story.

Do people still want to see cute outfits during a recession? How do you take a studio-quality photo when the only photographer available to you is your husband? What happens when you feel mentally and emotionally drained? The cured aesthetic people he's been upset with, which has defined much of Instagram so far, could slowly disappear.

Video streaming in Europe speeds up

┏ Netflix will cut traffic on its European network by 25 percent to handle the increase.

┏ YouTube joins Netflix to reduce video quality in Europe.

┏ Disney Plus and Facebook are also reducing streaming quality in Europe.

┏ Amazon and Apple are reducing transmission quality to decrease broadband tension in Europe.

Big Tech's Attempts to Help

┏ Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company is donating "millions,quot; of masks to healthcare workers.

┏ Philanthropic groups at Mark Zuckerberg work to bring at least 1,000 coronavirus tests per day to the Bay Area.

┏ Microsoft to prioritize access to the cloud for emergency and first response services.

┏ Verizon Offers All Mobile Customers 15 GB of Additional Data During Coronavirus Pandemic.

┏ Amazon will help Seattle residents receive COVID-19 tests at home.

┏ Quick release of mental health tool "Here For You,quot; with an emphasis on coronavirus.

┏ Dish is allowing major US operators. USA Borrow spectrum during the quarantine data crisis.

┏ New study aims to use health data from a smart ring to identify coronavirus symptoms.

