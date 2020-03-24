The Redmi K30 Pro is the new Xiaomi price and performance champion

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi K30 Pro, its latest high-spec, low-priced contender. It's the sequel to the K20 Pro (in Asia) / Mi 9T Pro (in Europe), one of the liveliest phones from last year, at least in the regions where Xiaomi actually sells phones.

Unlike the K20 Pro, the K30 Pro is visually quite different from its non-Pro predecessor, which launched in China in December. There's a circular camera module with four lenses arranged in a square, and Xiaomi is also bringing back the pop-up selfie camera instead of the normal K30's punch cutout.

The K30 Pro has a Snapdragon 865 processor, which means it also offers 5G support. The 6.67-inch display is a 1080p AMOLED panel with HDR10 +, though it appears that the refresh rate is a standard 60Hz, discouraging it with most 2020 flagship phones.

The camera system has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens that also has macro capabilities. Xiaomi is particularly talking about the magnification capacity of that last camera, although a high-end "zoom edition,quot; of the phone changes it for a telephoto lens that can shoot up to a 30x hybrid zoom.

Other specs include 8K video recording, a headphone jack, IP53 water resistance, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, a 4,700 mAh battery, and 33W fast charge via USB-C. Xiaomi also claims that the K30 Pro has a much better haptic feedback system powered by a linear motor, which should help fix one of the K20 Pro's drawbacks.

The K30 Pro will launch first in China, and then hit India. An eventual launch may also be seen in Europe, but if the K20 Pro is an indication, it could be renamed the Mi 10T.

In China, the range starts at 2,999 yuan ($ 425) for a K30 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with multiple configurations priced between that and 3,999 yuan ($ 565) 8GB / 256GB K30 Pro Zoom. That should set it up as a capable competitor to Realme's similarly-equipped X50 Pro, unless the lack of a high refresh rate is a deciding factor.