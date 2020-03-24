The Randy Johnson Bird Game, as told by the Bird Family

%MINIFYHTMLaa2db99b11cc2a74afd890d2f99b3ca811% %MINIFYHTMLaa2db99b11cc2a74afd890d2f99b3ca812%

On March 24, 2001, Randy Johnson released a release that would end a life and change the life of a single flock forever. One son, Daryl Dove, was tragically carried away in a bizarre accident that would shock the baseball community and irrevocably join Johnson.

After many years of silence on the matter, the Dove family agreed to speak on that day. They want to remember a son they lost and share their memories of Daryl with the world. This is his story.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity).

Janice Dove, mother of the deceased: "We all remember that day. It will haunt us forever."

Garth Dove, father of the deceased: "Well, we were having a good day at the ballpark. We often flew there and noticed something, you know, hanging out watching the action. This was when it was Tuscon Electric Park."

Henry Dove, brother of the deceased: "I was just a girl at the time. Daryl was the oldest. I always wanted to hang out, fly, but he was bigger than me."

Janice "Daryl was very handsome, and at that age where he was always showing off, especially if there were girls around. I'm sure that didn't help. But I shouldn't have killed him."

Garth "We've been nesting in Arizona for years, and every year when the Cactus League games start, I drill into their little bird brains: Don't be an idiot. Humans are bigger than you and your little ones." they will chase you. They are not your friends. & # 39; "

Janice "We find it better to stay away from humans. After all, there are always enough empty seats in the stands to bend down and grab popcorn for a snack, or even half an abandoned hot dog bun. I don't even pack seeds. and berries when we go, because there is a lot to look for. I know it is not the healthiest snack, but when we go out as a family they are allowed to eat something. "

Enrique: "The view at the top of the stands was excellent, but I was not allowed to go down on my own to buy popcorn, which is my favorite. But Daryl was bored. He had already come down a few times and screeched." Mom until she finally agreed to let him stay while she fell with me. "

Garth (bursting into tears): "I still can't help but feel like it's my fault."

Janice put her wing around Garth, comforting and cooing him until her sobs subsided.

Garth "Daryl and I were there alone, and of course I kept an eye on Janice and Henry. God forbid something happens to them while they're there. But it worked out fine, and Henry got some beans. I didn't. I don't even realize that Daryl was missing until Janice flew up and asked where she went. "

Janice "I flew with Henry and he just … left. I asked Garth where he went, neither of us realized that this was the beginning of our nightmare.

Garth "I didn't realize he was gone. We immediately hit the skies, spinning around trying to find him. He wasn't supposed to take off like that without telling us."

Enrique: "I saw him first. Mom and Dad were looking in the stands. But I saw him perched near the top and I immediately realized what he wanted."

Enrique: "Players would spit sunflower seeds into the sides of the bench as the game unfolded. Daryl loved sunflower seeds. They were even better than crack."

Garth "He must have thought he could fly, take some seeds, and fly back before anyone knew it."

Janice "I saw it happen. Feathers everywhere. At first I couldn't believe it. I thought he was hurt. His body bounced off the field, and then he didn't move."

Garth "Johnson was brutal with his fastball. That thing probably hit him going 100 miles an hour. He had no chance."

Janice "The worst part, the worst part, is that they basically said it never happened. To rule it out, a non-pitch broke my heart."

Garth "I'm a Major League Bird Baseball (MLBB) referee, and I've seen my share of games. I can tell you I understand why they did it. But that doesn't make it hurt any less."

Janice "We didn't even get his body. They threw it in the trash. We had an empty coffin funeral."

Enrique: "My mom tried to cover my eyes with her wings, but I saw them scrape the feathers from the field. I still have nightmares."

Janice "Birds kill each other all the time. Hunting, windows, car accidents. This was different. It should never have happened."

Garth "When Jeff Kent picked up his lifeless body, laughing, Janice had to restrain me. I was hovering to get there and take a piece of her hand. No All-Star Game or Silver Slugger that year, dude! And then did they win the Series? World Cup that year? It seemed like Daryl was a sacrifice. "

Janice "We were supporting the Diamondbacks every time we had that season."

Garth "It is with Johnson that we have the real problem. Oh sure, I didn't want to talk about it for a while. Commit a bird kill and you can say 'no comment'. You don't find it funny, you're supposed to He's kind of a "conservationist." But then he made a logo of a dead pigeon for his photography website. It was like being hit in the stomach. "

Janice "We have a family friend who is a parrot, and he told us when he saw his human looking at him. He bit that guy directly on the finger and yelled at him for an hour. But you can imagine our distress."

Enrique: "Every time we fly over the (Johnson) mansion in Arizona, we make sure to leave something on his deck or in his car. We haven't been lucky enough to see him outside yet. But we keep flying."

Janice Every year, on the anniversary, they mention it. In a way, it's good to be remembered. But it will always be "the bird that Randy Johnson hit." To us, he is just our son, Daryl. And we miss him to this day. "